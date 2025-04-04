bet365 bonus code GOALBET | New in TN: Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses - Win or Lose for March Madness!

March Madness, the Manchester Derby, NBA and even the USWNT in action this weekend, with bet365 brand new TN bonus offer.

The upcoming weekend in sports betting is about more than just March Madness. After all, it's already April! Tennessee sports gamers will have a wealth of alternatives, including more than 25 NBA games, the NCAA Men's and Women's Final Four, and an iconic soccer event in Manchester.

Duke and UConn will headline men's and women's national championship brackets this Friday through Monday. But if "March Madness" doesn't fit April's sports gambling style, there's also a selection of close to 10 English Premier League matches on Saturday and Sunday alone.

How to claim the TN bet365 bonus code offer

Legalized sports betting is here for Tennessee residents over 21 years old. Today's bet365’s promo code offer gives legal sports betting Tennesseans a head start with generous sign-up bonuses.

You can claim bet365’s Tennessee sign-up offer by following these easy steps:

Click over to bet365 via the link above Register for a new account using bonus code GOALBET Deposit at least $10 Wager $10 on any outcome with odds of (-500) or greater Once bets are settled, new users will receive $150 free bets - win or lose Bonus funds are valid for seven days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code is your ticket to a weekend filled with incredible sports events. Whether you’re into MLS, NBA, March Madness, or European soccer, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The Memphis Grizzlies are preparing for a road game at 7 p.m. this Saturday, hoping to defeat the Detroit Pistons, and avoid April's play-in tournament for bubble teams via a top-six regular season finish. The hurdle is that other hopefuls for sixth place in the Eastern Conference are winning every bit as much as the Grizzlies have been slumping. The tipoff in Detroit will be broadcast on Fubo.

Pro basketball is popular around the globe, but even more worldwide viewers' eyes will be glued to Sunday's derby between Manchester United and Manchester City. Man City is a (+110) betting pick to win the rivalry kickoff. Under the circumstances, that's a kindness granted to Man United, who will try to defy both the betting odds and recent history at 10:30 AM CST, aired on NBC Peacock.

Sky Blues forwards Omar Marmoush and Divin Mubama have the lead in goal-scoring prop bets for the Manchester derby, drawing (+550) sportsbook lines to tally at least once. Liverpool, which leads the Premier League by 12 points going into this weekend, has dominating odds to win Sunday's match at Fulham, aired by NBC Peacock at 8 a.m. Central Time.

Bayern Munich is not so comfortable in front of Bundesliga. Bavarians will meet F.C. Augsburg in a Friday match on ESPN+ at 1:30 p.m. CST, clinging to a six-point lead in a struggle to take back the German domestic title. 2024's winner Leverkusen is close behind in second place. Bayern is a thin moneyline bet to trip Augsburg, while Leverkusen is also a big favorite against F.C. Heidenheim.

Coyotes of Nashville SC will perform this Friday afternoon, taking on Charlotte in a match that kicks off the MLS weekend. Nashville had a three-game winning streak snapped by Cincinnati's comeback win on March 29, but Nashville can still pass rival Charlotte in the Eastern Conference standings with a head-to-head win. Charlotte is a (+100) bet to win the bout on Apple TV at 1:30 p.m. CST.

This Friday through Monday is a holiday for college basketball viewers. The 2024-25 women's college basketball semifinals commence on Friday, with a national championship on Sunday. NCAA Men's Final Four action comes with a pair of semifinals on Saturday, followed by what's sure to be a championship clash of #1 seeds Monday. All of the contests will be aired nationally on CBS.

The Duke Blue Devils are pricey betting picks to become NCAA national champions. Duke's futures bets have reached one-to-one odds to defeat a Final Four contingent of #1 regional seeds. Florida is a (-2.5) point spread wager against its conference foe Auburn in Saturday's early game, beginning at 5:09 p.m. However, Duke is a wider (-5.5) spread favorite over Houston in the 8 p.m. matchup.

Blue-chip NBA draft prospect Cooper Flagg scored 30 points for the Blue Devils in a Sweet Sixteen conquest of Arizona, and was only one board shy of a double-double in Duke's 85-65 quarterfinal defeat of Alabama. Flagg is a betting favorite to win the John Wooden Award as the tournament's best cager, but that won't occur if Duke falls short before reaching Monday's national title tilt.

Th NCAA Women's Final Four is also replete with #1 regional teams. It's not so strange that the Connecticut Huskies are the one #2 seed to have crashed the party, given UConn's wonderful past in women's hoops. Connecticut is favored with (-155) championship futures odds going into the fateful weekend. Connecticut tips off with UCLA at 8 p.m. Central Time this Friday, following a 6 p.m. semifinal between South Carolina and Texas.

The College Basketball Crown concludes with semifinal games on Saturday, followed by the tourney's inaugural championship game at 4:30 p.m. CST Sunday. Fox will televise all three contests.

Boise State is favored to win the title in Las Vegas, but the Broncos will battle the runner-up betting pick in Nebraska at 12:30 p.m. this Saturday. Villanova and UCF meet at 4 p.m. in the follow-up to determine who plays the winner of NU and Boise State on Sunday afternoon.

More info on bet365’s bonus offer

