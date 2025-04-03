bet365 bonus code GOALBET | New in TN: Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses - Win or Lose!

Brand new to Tennessee the bet365 bonus code GOALBET, giving new players $150 in sports bonuses, ahead of NBA and College Basketball action (04/03).

Thursday's sports schedule is a chance for basketball, hockey, and soccer fans to party. Chelsea and Tottenham rekindle an old feud again in the early afternoon U.S. time. Later, the NBA will punctuate Thursday night's action with Lebron James versus Stephen Curry in a Lakers-Warriors showdown.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

MLB also offers a pair of games in prime time this Thursday. The New York Yankees play a series closer versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, while the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers meet for a National League Central tussle. The NHL lights the lamp with nine games on Thursday night.

How to claim the bet365 promo code

With sports betting now legalized in the great state of Tennessee, fans from Music City to Morristown have a chance to get involved with today’s action. Today's bet365’s promo code offer sets up legal sports gambling Tennesseans with a true wealth of sign-up bonuses.

You can claim bet365’s brand new Tennessee sign-up offer in only minutes by following these simple steps:

Surf to bet365 via the link above Sign up for your account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit at least $10 Wager a $10 bet with odds of -500 or greater Once settled, players will get their $150 free bets - win or lose Bonus funds are valid for seven days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

Located outside of Tennessee? Check out more bet365 bonus code offers with Goal!

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Supporters of Nashville SC will be checking out an English Premier League clash at 2 p.m. Central Time on NBC Peacock. Chelsea and Tottenham are due for another London derby that produced a 4-3 corker in December. But if Thursday's matchup is old, the betting odds are new. Chelsea has (-155) odds to beat a Lilywhites side that has fallen to bottom-half in the EPL.

Lebron James and Steph Curry will square off when the Golden State Warriors meet the Los Angeles Lakers in another late-night bout. Lebron's point scoring has cooled down since his epic run to start the new year, but each club has mounted a fresh win streak going into the tipoff. The battle of potential playoff foes will begin at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on TNT.

Chattanooga men's basketball tries for a national tourney's title at 9 p.m. EST. The Chattanooga Mocs defeated the popular Loyola-Chicago Ramblers to reach the NIT Championship Game against UC Irvine. Leading scorer Honor Huff has shot nearly 43% from beyond the arc in 2024-25. The Anteaters of UC Irvine are (-170) moneyline favorites to win a title tilt shown on ESPN.

The NBA pros are gearing up to hit the court, but NCAA basketball is far from taking a hiatus, as colleges vie for a chance at the College Basketball crown later on.

In Las Vegas, the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to face off against the UCF Knights at 7:00 pm ET, as players flock to Sin City. The Knights hope to steer clear of a rough outing, entering the game as significant underdogs at +210.

Leading the charge for the Bearcats is Edgerrin ‘Jizzle’ James Jr., who might just have the best name in basketball. He brings an impressive 12.8 points per game and 3.6 assists to support his team.

Later that evening, more feline-themed action unfolds as the Villanova Wildcats clash with the USC Trojans. Despite being favored at +195, USC may find themselves living up to their name, facing the possibility of defeat.

The Wildcats are poised for a commanding win, with the spread at 5.5. Navigating the challenge of playing under an interim head coach, Mike Nardi, the team will soon transition leadership to Kevin Willard.

Villanova has fought fiercely and seems ready to dismantle the Trojans' defenses, a story as old as time.

More info on bet365’s bonus offer

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses - Win or Lose! bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions Must be 21+ and Present in TN. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds -500 of greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New customers only. T&CS, time limits and exclusions apply. Super Boost only available to new customers, max wager $50, bet restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.