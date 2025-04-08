bet365 bonus code GOALBET | New in IL: Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for the Bulls at Cavaliers!

NBA action feature tonight, with soccer from the Champions League preceding this afternoon.

Tuesday is a free-for-all in soccer betting opportunities! There's a pair of UEFA Champions League kickoffs, a rematch between Team Brazil and the U.S. Women's National Team, and the L.A. Galaxy's trip to take on Tigres of Mexico in a suspenseful back-leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Chicago's hoops fans will cheer a marquee matchup on Tuesday night, when the Chicago Bulls visit the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers. Will the Bulls improve their NBA Play-In Tournament seeding with an upset win in Comeback City?

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used for betting on all of the great basketball and soccer scheduled on Tuesday, including the Chicago Bulls' key contest in Cleveland, and the UEFA Champions League.

Chicago visits Cleveland as both a potential comeback story, and a betting underdog. Cleveland's double-digit spread shows that oddsmakers think the Bulls have slipped by against inferior teams. Cleveland has beaten Chicago three straight times in 2024-25. Fubo airs the tipoff at 6 p.m. CST.

NBA viewers can catch nine other games on Fubo and NBA League Pass. The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks meet at 6:30 p.m. CST. The L.A. Lakers pay a visit to the league-leading OKC Thunder at 7 p.m. as rare (+14) point underdogs. Lebron James of the Lakers is ailing with an injury. The L.A. Clippers are (-12.5) favorites over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA's 9:40 p.m nightcap.

What a day - and a night - that Tuesday promises in the game of soccer! The date's selection of four international club battles involves eight well-known legacy brands. Women's soccer on Tuesday will encompass most of FIFA's top 100 national teams, performing in Nations League and in friendlies. Arsenal headlines with a UEFA Champions League leg at Real Madrid, at 2 p.m. on Paramount.

Arsenal outplayed Real Madrid in the 2024-25 Group Stage, a massive round-robin with carefully drawn opponents. Mikel Arteta's side is on a fresh seven-match unbeaten streak across competitions. Still, the (+250) underdog odds on Real Madrid may inspire a rush of sportsbook action. Los Blancos superstar Kylian Mbappé leads goal-scorer prop betting for Tuesday's opening leg at two-to-one.

Bayern Munich hosts Inter Milan in another 3 p.m. kickoff, each club hoping to build on the UEFA success that has called the EPL's best-in-the-world reputation into question since COVID-19. Italy's contenders rarely gamble with forward numbers in an opening 90:00. But oddsmakers expect both teams to score in a tie featuring Bayern's Harry Kane, who has scored 10 UEFA goals this cycle.

North America is in on the party, although its champions league is now called the Champions Cup. The L.A. Galaxy take on Tigres UANL of Liga MX at 8 p.m. Illinois time, following a leg in SoCal that left the tie drawn at 0-0 on aggregate. Tigres blasted 17 shot attempts toward L.A. goalkeeper John McCarthy in April 1's match, helping the hosts draw pricey (-240) odds to conquer the Galaxy.

Don't forget about Tuesday's amazing women's soccer slate. The USWNT beat Brazil 2-0 in the first of two back-to-back friendlies on Saturday, boasting an early winner from forward Trinity Rodman. Team USA is a (-200) betting favorite to win a rematch in San Jose at 9:30 p.m. CST, broadcast by TBS. In the Women's Nations League, world champion Spain meets Portugal at 1 p.m. on ITV.

