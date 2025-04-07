bet365 bonus code GOALBET | New in IL: Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for 2025's College Basketball National Championship!

The March Madness National Championship is here with Florida and Houston battling it out later this evening.

Monday's sports calendar is headlined by the NCAA Tournament's championship contest. The Florida Gators are slim (-1.5) point spread favorites over the Houston Cougars, in a national title game.

Those who prefer betting on The Beautiful Game can make their picks on Monday's action from the English Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used to stake bets on any of the terrific action this Monday, with the NCAA Tournament's title hopefuls Florida and Houston set to headline a slate of NBA, Premier League, and collegiate sports.

NCAA Tournament #1 seeds Florida and Houston will battle for a national championship in the Alamodome at 7:50 p.m. Central Time, broadcast on CBS. Both squads come in at 35-4 overall. The Gators and Cougars did not meet during college basketball's regular season, although Florida can boast that its SEC rival (and Final Four foil) Auburn defeated Houston 74-69 last November.

Florida's (-115) odds to win are better than Houston's (-105), showing how bet365's bookmakers react to miracles on the hardwood. Houston's comeback Final Four win over Duke, in which the Cougars outscored the Blue Devils 14-0 in the waning moments, is April's biggest story. Yet, Monday's favored Florida Gators needed less heroics to outlast Auburn, which is what the oddsmakers like to see.

With Cooper Flagg eliminated, who remains as the 2025 championship round's biggest star? Florida Gators point guard Walter Clayton Jr. is the night's top point-scoring prop bet, at optimistic (-115) odds to score 20+ points against Houston. The Houston Cougars' point guard L.J. Cryer is the runner-up proposition pick with (+135) odds to produce a 20-point game.

Those in awe of Joseph "Jo Jo" Tugler's put-back slam that left Duke reeling with :25 left can wager prop bets on Houston, or Florida rebounds, double-double scoring, and other power-forward feats. The championship tipoff's healthy Over/Under line of (141) total points, meanwhile, shows that college shooters of the 2020s have adjusted to the tough visual backdrop of stadium games.

Is the NBA squeezing in its Monday slate early, prior to Florida and Houston's denouement? Not quite, though a schedule of just two games is evidence that most NBA owners pay respect to NCAA hardwood. The Sacramento Kings will visit the favored Detroit Pistons for a 7 p.m. contest aired on Fubo, hoping to stay afloat in the race for NBA Play-In Tournament seeds. The Miami Heat, who need wins to improve their Play-In seed, host Philadelphia for a 6:30 game on NBA Season Pass.

Leicester hosts Newcastle at 2 p.m. CST, in dire need of Premier League points with which to avoid relegation back to Championship this summer. Leicester, however, can only boast of five-to-one odds to defeat Monday's guests. The rising Magpies superstar Alexander Isak leads goal-scoring prop bets with (-110) odds to tally at King Power Stadium. The match will be broadcast on USA Network.

Serie A hosts a big-time clash at 1:45 p.m. on Paramount, when Bologna F.C. welcomes the fabled Blues of Napoli in a matchup that's drawing tighter odds than ever. Bologna hopes to take revenge for Napoli's 3-0 romp at Stadio San Paolo last August, and could foil Napoli's league title hopes with a victory, while moving to secure a UEFA bid for next season. Napoli is only a (+165) bet to prevail.

Spain's top level will be in action too, and at least one of La Liga's opposing sides can relate to Leicester's plight. Leganés is in 18th place and in danger of relegation, as the team visits Osasuna for a 2 p.m. kickoff on ESPN Deportes. Leganés can hope to feast on Osasuna's poor spring lineup, which has only celebrated one league win in 2025. Still, the bout's odds at bet365 are nearly deadlocked.

