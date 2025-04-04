bet365 bonus code GOALBET | New in IL: Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses - Win or Lose for March Madness!

March Madness, NBA and the USWNT feature this weekend, with bet365 there with a great new bonus offer for Illinois.

This weekend in legal sports betting is about more than the NCAA Tournament. Basketball will serve Illinois residents a full menu of gambling options, including 26 NBA games, the Men's and Women's Final Four, and the College Basketball Crown finals. Chicago Fire Football Club takes the pitch in New York City on Saturday, to go with 18 EPL teams performing on Saturday and Sunday.

The Chicago Bulls' recent victories punched a ticket to the NBA Play-In Tournament. Illinois sports gamers can wager on the Chicago Bulls to score two more wins this Friday and Sunday. If the NCAA Final Four isn't your betting style this Saturday, a gala weekend of European soccer offers showdowns like Manchester United against Sky Blues of Manchester City.

How to Claim the IL bet365 bonus code offer

Legal sports betting has arrived in the wonderful state of Illinois. Today's bet365’s promo code offer sets up Illinois online gambling clients with a treasure of sign-up bonuses.

Readers can claim bet365’s new Illinois sign-up offer by following these instructions:

Visit bet365 via the link above Sign up for a new account using bonus code GOALBET Deposit at least $10 Gamble $10 on a team or player with odds of (-500) or greater When bets are settled, players will receive $150 free bets - win or lose Bonus funds are valid for seven days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used across any of the phenomenal sporting action we have on this weekend with MLS, NBA, March Madness and soccer action from across Europe.

Chicago Fire F.C. boasts tempting underdog's odds to beat the New York Red Bulls this Saturday. Chicago has won four straight road matches since February. Belgian forward Hugo Cuypers is tied for second in Major League Soccer with five goals on the fresh campaign. Cuypers makes a low-risk proposition bet at (+750) odds to score in the bout, which begins at 7:30 p.m. CST on Apple TV.

Chicago's supporters should be glad that the Fire plays on Saturday. The soccer world's eyes will be glued to Sunday's tussle between Manchester United and Manchester City. It's the most popular club on the planet, going against the Premier League team with the most championships of modern times. Man City is a (+110) wager to win at Old Trafford, which has more to do with MUFC than Man City.

Man City is not winning the EPL table, but Citizens have had a noble season compared to the ailing Man United. Manchester United could be bound for its first-ever bottom half finish, while City fares well enough to qualify for another UEFA Champions League berth. In the host Red Devils' sorry state, it's a vote of confidence for them to draw nearly two-to-one odds for the upset.

The Manchester derby begins at 10:30 AM Central Time on NBC Peacock. City's strikers Omar Marmoush and Divin Mubama co-lead goal scoring prop bets at matching (+550) odds. Liverpool, the EPL table leader through March of 2025, visits Fulham as an overwhelming favorite on Sunday.

Bayern Munich will be in action this Friday, taking on F.C. Augsburg in a match on ESPN+ at 1:30 p.m. Central Time. Bavarians are six points ahead in their quest to reclaim the Bundesliga title. Last year's champion Leverkusen is close behind with 59 league points. Bayern is a steep betting favorite to win, while Leverkusen is a comparably priced bet to win at F.C. Heidenheim this Saturday.

Chicago Bulls fans will bookend their weekend cheering for a sportsbook favorite. The Bulls can still pass up to three teams to improve their seed in the NBA Play-In bracket. This Friday and Sunday's tipoffs are fortunate for a team that needs victories. Chicago meets the visiting Portland Trail Blazers in Friday's 7 p.m. contest aired on Fubo, then travels to Charlotte to play the tanking Hornets on Sunday, available on Fubo and Sling TV at noon Illinois time.

The NCAA Men's and Women's Final Four is this weekend's feature attraction ... and don't let Chicago Fire supporters talk you out of it. The 2024-25 women's college basketball semifinals tip off on Friday with the national championship on Sunday, while the final three men's clashes come on Saturday and Monday respectively. All of the contests will be aired nationally on CBS.

Duke is favored to cut down the Alamodome's nets as NCAA national champion. The Duke Blue Devils are selling bets at one-to-one odds to best a Final Four field filled with #1 regional seeds. Florida is a (-2.5) point spread pick against SEC rival Auburn in Saturday's early game, beginning at 5:09 p.m. However, Duke is a wider (-5.5) spread favorite over Houston in the 8 p.m. semifinal.

Duke's top NBA prospect Cooper Flagg scored 30 points in a Sweet Sixteen win over Arizona, and finished one rebound shy of a double-double in the Blue Devils' 85-65 quarterfinal defeat of East #2 seed Alabama. Flagg is an odds-on favorite to win the John Wooden Award as the tourney's best cager, but that won't happen if Duke falls short before reaching Monday's championship.

This year's Women's Final Four is also a den of #1 seeds, with the exception of fabled UConn's bid as a regional #2. With irony, it's the UConn Huskies who hold pricey (-155) futures odds to win the event that Caitlin Clark turned into a worldwide attraction in the 2020s. UConn tips off with UCLA at 8 p.m. CST this Friday, after a 6 p.m. semifinal between #1 seeds South Carolina and Texas.

Finally, there's live college hoops in Vegas this weekend, and we don't mean it's on a sportsbook's TV! The College Basketball Crown concludes with semifinals on Saturday, followed by the new tourney's championship tilt at 4:30 p.m. CST on Sunday. Fox will televise all three games. Boise State is a "Las Vegas" favorite to win the event, but BSU will battle a runner-up betting pick in Nebraska at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Semifinal bids Villanova and UCF meet at 4 p.m. on T-Mobile Arena's hardwood.

