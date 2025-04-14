bet365 bonus code GOALMAX | New in IL: Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for Premier League Soccer and Atlético Madrid!

The IL bet365 bonus code GOALMAX gives registrants $150 in betting bonuses, ahead of the Premier League and La Liga soccer on Monday.

Soccer's weekday slate gets a boost with four big matches this afternoon. Fulham, Bournemouth, Napoli, and Atlético Madrid are among the world-class sides with gambling outcomes at hand.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

NBA speculators will have to wait one more day for the postseason to begin with 2025's NBA Play-In Tournament. Instead, today's the day when minor-league cagers have their time in the spotlight.

How to Claim the IL bet365 bonus code offer

Legal sports gamblers from Illinois are in luck with bet365’s promo code offer, which sets up IL residents with a newcomer's bonus when they sign-up and place a small bet.

New sportsbook users from Illinois can get bet365’s sign-up offer by using these steps:

Click over to bet365 via the link above Sign up for an account using the bonus code GOALMAX Deposit an amount at least $10 Bet $10 on a team, total, or outcome at odds of (-500) or greater When your bet is settled, users will get $150 in free bets - win or lose Bonus funds are valid for seven days and can't be withdrawn for real cash

Not in Illinois? Find your state's bet365 bonus code offer at Goal, now available in the legal sports betting states of AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code can be used to play bets on four prestigious soccer leagues this Monday afternoon, from the EPL and English Championship, to the great venues of Italy and Spain.

Monday is quiet in the sport of basketball. The NBA Play-In Tournament does not begin until Tuesday, following Sunday's frantic finale of the regular season. The WNBA resumes in May. EuroLeague is taking a day off. Heck, even the Harlem Globetrotters are taking it easy.

Did we forget tonight's rubber match between Kings and Magic? Not the "Sacramento Kings" and "Orlando Magic" of the NBA, but NBA G League championship hopefuls, the Stockton Kings and the Osceola Magic. Stockton staved off a 2-0 Osceola sweep in the best-of-three series with a 144-126 triumph on Friday. Osceola hosts tonight's deciding game at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN 2.

The G League's Kings and Magic share identical 25-13 records, leading to tight betting lines on the title tilt. Kings guard Mason Jones should be the focus of prop bets after scoring 38 points in Game 2.

Monday's soccer lineup is not among 2025's "relegation derby" weekdays. Instead, today's action is a parade of star footballers in four prestigious leagues, including the English Premier League matchup between AFC Bournemouth and visiting Fulham, set for 2 p.m. Central Time at Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth and Fulham are surprise bids for top-half. The catch is that Cherries haven't won since February, drawing two in this time. Fulham looks like anything but a minnow after swimming off with three points versus Liverpool. Sunday's 3-2 upset by Tony Khan's team didn't convince Fulham's doubters in Las Vegas, though. Cottagers are cast as (+240) underdogs for a bout aired on USA.

Atlético Madrid may be upset that its odds to win are three digits, not four. Atleti are cast as (-800) picks to put La Liga's last-place Valladolid to bed in another kickoff at 2 p.m. Chicago time. Madrid beat Sevilla 2-1 last Sunday on midfielder Pablo Barrios' clutch strike in added time. Barrios has (+275) odds to tally in today's mismatch in Madrid, available on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Napoli of Serie A will kick off 15 minutes earlier, taking on a (+900) long-shot when Empoli F.C. pays a visit. Napoli has dropped points in four of its last six league matches, and might run out of weeks on which to try to catch Inter Milan. But this afternoon's "Even" odds on Napoli covering (-1.5) goal spreads show that an easy win could be in the offing. Paramount will air the event at San Paolo.

This Monday's Championship clash, the second division in England, sees a 20th placed Hull taking on a a playoff chasing Coventry. Hull' drawing lines like (+150) odds to win the match on Paramount at 2 p.m. CST. Coventry defeated Hull 2-1 on December 14. Hull’s form has perked up since then, as Tigers try to qualify for England's second tier in 2025-26.

More info on bet365’s bonus offer

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses - Win or Lose! bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions Must be 21+ and Present in IL. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds -500 of greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New customers only. T&CS, time limits and exclusions apply. Super Boost only available to new customers, max wager $50, bet restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.