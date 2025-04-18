bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 Sports Bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net for NBA Play-In & Premier League

bet365's bonus code GOALBET, gives new players $150 in bonuses or $1,000 returned ahead of the weekends NBA play-in and Premier League action.

The weekend isn’t sleepy when you have something riding on the NBA and EPL action. And bet365 has just the wake-up jolt you’re craving.

Friday night means it’s showdown time for the final two NBA Play-in games in both conferences. In the first game, the Atlanta Hawks meet the Miami Heat for the Eastern Conference No. 8 seed. Then the Western Conference steps up, as the Memphis Grizzlies face-off against the Dallas Mavericks for that grouping’s No. 8 seed..

If soccer is more your fancy, the English Premier League has a full slate of matches ready for Saturday and Sunday that can serve as a nice morning appetizer to basketball.

How To Claim the bet365 Bonus

The bet365 bonus is available if you live in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Here’s how to claim your bet365 promo:

Select an up to $1,000 first bet safety net or bet $5 to get the $150 in sports bonuses offer Create your account along with bonus code GOALBET Deposit $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the bet and get promo needs at least a $5 bet Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

With the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits and keep the original stake.

What can you use your bet365 sports bonus on today?

Sure, you love sports. But bet365’s action can provide an extra incentive as you watch your games. And if you’re new to the service, some special incentives can make this your time to shine.

Tonight’s games have the Atlanta Hawks feeling the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Hawks guard Trae Young is the bread and butter of his team, while center/power forward Bam Adebayo brings the noise for his Miami squad.

The game starts at 7 p.m. EDT and is televised by TNT and truTV, with streaming on Max. Miami is a slight -1.5 favorite on the moneyline, with an over/under of 218.5.

After that’s done, the Western Conference will settle its schedule. The Memphis Grizzlies go up against the Dallas Mavericks in a battle that will determine who gets to play the Oklahoma City Thunder, the conference’s No. 1 seed.

Memphis pins its hopes on guard Ja Morant and forward Jaren Jackson Jr., while the Mavs look to center/forward Anthony Davis and veteran guard Klay Thompson.

Once the Play-in games are over, the first round of the NBA playoffs gets underway on Saturday and Sunday.

In a key game on Saturday, the surprising Detroit Pistons and guard Cade Cunningham head to New York’s Madison Square Garden to engage the New York Knicks of Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns. The Knicks struggled with Detroit in the regular season, winning just one of their four games. But as we all know, the playoffs are a different animal.

The game starts at 6 p.m. EDT and has the Knicks a -7.5 favorite, with the over/under at 220.5. ESPN will televise the match.

Once that’s done, the NBA eyes will likely turn to Crypto.com arena in downtown Los Angeles, where LeBron James and Luka Dončić of the Los Angeles Lakers knock heads with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The T-Wolves are led by guard Anthony Edwards and forward Julius Randle.

The Lakers are -4.5 favorites on the moneyline, with the over/under at 216.5. The game starts at 8:30 p.m. and ABC will televise.

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics have their first game of this playoff season to defend their NBA title, pitted against the physical play of the Orlando Magic. Also worth watching are No. 1 seeds the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma CIty Thunder, who will warm up their playoff action by challenging the winners of the Play-in games.

In EPL soccer action, top squads Liverpool and Arsenal will be looking to avoid trap games against lesser teams as they jockey for position in the standings. While both squads are visitors on Sunday – Liverpool takes on Leicester City at King Power Stadium, while Arsenal meets Ipswich Town at Portman Road – they are heavy favorites to beat the home teams.

Liverpool is an enormous -500 moneyline favorite against potential relegation-bound Leicester City, with a 3.5 over/under on goals. The game starts at 11:30 a.m. EDT and will be televised by USA Network, with streaming by Peacock.

Arsenal will also come in as the 800-pound gorilla in its match against Ipswich, carrying a -240 price on the moneyline and a 2.6 goals on the over/under. Their game starts at 9 a.m. EDT and Peacock will stream.

