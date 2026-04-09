Bag $300 in sign-up bonuses, win or lose, by wagering $5 or more with promo code GOALBET

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Claim the bet365 promo code to get sports bonuses

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How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

The bonus offer from bet365 sportsbook is available to NCAA speculators in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Follow the simple steps below to score a bet365 sign-up deal:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or simply bet $5 to get a $300 bonus offer Register for a new account, and input the bonus code GOALBET Place a deposit of $10 or more for either bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

For those with the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, then you get the profits from the win, and keep your original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET bolsters your sportsbook funds for speculating on this evening’s Texas A&M Aggies visit to clash with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame is either the "Man United" of the Football Bowl Subdivision, or the #8 ranked Fighting Irish are about to validate very bright, shiny betting markets for a matchup against the SEC.

Notre Dame boasts a (-6.5) point spread for ESPN's 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time broadcast of a home game versus 16th-ranked Texas A&M, in a contest with a cautious O/U (49.5) Vegas total.

Why are the Fighting Irish suddenly considered the SEC's spoiler? Notre Dame famously lost a lopsided national championship game to Alabama in 2013 that cemented the idea in analysts' minds that Notre Dame "ducked" the Southeastern Conference in order to go on manufacturing Top 25 rankings from year to year. Notre Dame has gained respect as a giant-killer since then.

Last winter's 23-10 playoff win over Georgia went a long way to prove Notre Dame's got the physical tools and stamina to play as betting favorites against the best of the south. Then again, UND was poor in most of its debut contest against Miami, losing 27-24 after a furious comeback effort.

Texas A&M's record is superficially better at 2-0 compared to Notre Dame's 1-1, though the Aggies have only a pair of unremarkable wins over UTSA and Utah State.

What is less unremarkable is the play of QB Marcel Reed, who threw for three TDs and ran for another in last weekend's 44-22 win over USU. Reed is a minus-odds bet365 pick to toss more than O/U (1.5) TDs at Notre Dame.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $300 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KS, KY, IN, LA, MD, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $300 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.