The bet365 promo code GOALBET gives soccer gamblers $150 in bonuses, ahead of Columbus Crew and D.C. United leading off a packed schedule of MLS action.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Inter Miami may be hogging the majority of Major League Soccer's headlines once again. But there's many more-established brands who are surging up the table including a Columbus side who are looking to close on top spot in the East when they face D.C. United.

Claim the bet365 promo offer to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our experts guide to the sports bonuses

Check out our expert’s guide to the best sports betting sites in the US

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Soccer fans may take advantage of bet365's offer if they are currently living in the U.S. states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the process below to claim a bet365 promo code offer:

Choose up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or simply bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for a new account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit a sum of $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Your bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

In the unlucky event that you lose your first wager, users who have chosen the safety net offer from bet365 will have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in further sports betting bonuses. Should your bet win instead, you will receive the winning payoff, and keep your original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Columbus has caught D.C. United in a sour summer going into this evening's 7:30 p.m. EST contest on Apple TV. The visiting Eagles may not reach last season's mark of 10 league victories, standing at just (+460) underdog odds next to bet365's pricey (-175) moneyline odds on the host Columbus Crew. Diego Rossi of Columbus leads prop betting speculation with a (+125) line to tally against D.C.

Nashville S.C. and its Golden Boot candidate Sam Surridge take (-200) odds into an 8:30 p.m. EST match with Toronto on Apple TV, which has a monopoly on the night's MLS due to Fox's focused investment in the Women's Euro. Surridge has attractive "jackpot" (+700) odds to bag a brace.

Lucky schedules are helping some underdogs too. Real Salt Lake would be a poor matchup against Cincinnati (+180) in many circumstances, but tonight's 10:30 p.m. EST kickoff in Utah isn't among them, given Cincy's arduous slate and a long trip westward. San Jose is in danger of a free-fall after a hot start, leading to grim (+420) odds to prevail on a visit to the Seattle Sounders at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Lest we forget, Lionel Messi is in New York tonight, or at least New Jersey. The New York Red Bulls host Inter Miami at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Both teams of the Big Apple are floundering this season, however, whilst Inter Miami may be weary after Wednesday's collision with FC Cincinnati in which Messi was blanked. The number 10 inspires a (-115) prop bet to score his 11th goal in seven contests.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.