bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for Italy vs Portugal in Women's Euros

Our exclusive bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $150 iun bonuse with Portugal and Italy meeting in the Women's Euros at 3:00pm ET today (07/07).

Group B's action at the Women's Euro has gone as anticipated so far. With Portugal reeling from a tragedy, is it time for a cathartic outburst of goal-scoring from a pair of Spain's underdog rivals?

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Today's bet365 bonus code offer is available to soccer's national team supporters in the U.S. sports betting states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Follow the steps below to claim a bet365 promo code offer:

Pick up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for a new account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit a sum of $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

With bet265's safety net offer, if the first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits from the win, and keep the original investment.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 sportsbook sign-up bonus code can help you wager on today's UEFA national team action, when Italy takes on Portugal in Round 2 of Europe's 2025 women's soccer championship.

The first day of Group B contests went as anticipated. Italy earned a challenging three points with its 1-0 victory against Belgium, while Spain outclassed Portugal 5-0 behind a brace from Gotham F.C.'s veteran striker Esther González. Italy trails Spain by a massive margin in betting action to win Group B, but the Italians boast a firm (-500) line to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Round 2 is when things get "down to the nitty-gritty," as Americans like to say. Is there a potential upset on the board that could upend what seems to be a predictable Group Stage race? Italy may be a short-odds candidate to advance, but Italy-Portugal has been the candidate for dark-horse bets.

Italy meets Portugal at 3 p.m. Eastern Time, available to view on Fox Sports 1. Portugal's wager to trip Italy opened at intriguing odds of (+400) at bet365. Italy seldom meets Portugal in women's senior play, last facing (and defeating) As Navegadoras in the 2020 Algarve Cup.

Goal Betting offers condolences to Portugal supporters mourning the tragic loss of Diogo Jota. Yes, it could affect the match's moneyline odds as people anticipate an inspired performance, or perhaps a dire let-down, from the Portuguese women. But it's lousy taste, plus a little mendacious, to think of it that way. Gentlefolk will peruse the game's other betting lines, cheering for goals and good vibes.

Italy's debut win was arguably better than the 1-0 score has made it appear, a clinical defensive effort in which Belgium was more than tripled in shots on target. However, the Italians were pell-mell on offense. Italy's proposition odds to score more than O/U (1.5) goals aren't that impressive at (-150).

Italy's forwards dominate bet365's player-prop odds on the matchup, Cristiana Girelli leading the pack with a (-110) line to tally. NWSL rookie Sofia Cantore isn't far behind with (+130) odds.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

