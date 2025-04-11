bet365 bonus code GOALMAX | New in IL: Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses on any sport

The IL bet365 bonus code GOALMAX, is here for new players ahead of this weekend's NBA, Premier League and Bundesliga action

Illinois is a new hub of legal sports betting.

The bet365 bonus code GOALMAX gives registrants $150 in sportsbook bonuses, ahead of NBA, Premier League and Bundesliga action as well as Messi's visit to Chicago.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

In the NBA, Chicago Bulls could end the NBA regular season on a winning streak. But are they still bound for a tough trek in the NBA Play-In Tournament? Scroll for the latest on Chicago's hoops odds.

How to Claim the IL bet365 bonus code offer

IIllinois sports gamblers can use bet365’s latest promo code and get a fantastic bonus deal when they sign-up for their first wager

You can claim bet365’s new sign-up offer using these steps:

Click to bet365 via the link above Register for a new account using the bonus code GOALMAX Make a deposit of at least $10 Make a wager of $10 on any outcome at odds of (-500) or greater Once your bet is settled, users will get $150 in free bets - win or lose Bonus funds are valid for seven days and can't be withdrawn for real cash

Not an Illinois resident? Find your state's bet365 bonus code offer at Goal, available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on this weekend?

Your bet365 bonus code can be utilized for betting on professional soccer and basketball superstars this weekend, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi is coming to Chicago this Sunday. But will he perform against the Chicago Fire? There's lots of precedent for Inter Miami holding Messi and other stars out of chilly games at Soldier Field. If Messi's bound to disappoint casual fans (and delight Chicago Fire supporters) by not playing, gamblers can look to Friday and Saturday's amazing sports schedule for a consolation.

The Chicago Bulls overcame fatigue to upset the Miami Heat 119-111 earlier this week, the 22-year-old guard Josh Giddey leading the way with 28 points for the Bulls. The victory sets the Bulls up to challenge Atlanta for a better seed, assuming the Bulls hold serve against weak sisters Washington and Philadelphia on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Chicago is a four-digit "minus"-odds favorite to beat Washington in Friday's contest at 7:10 p.m. CST, and will draw similar odds to beat Philly on Sunday at noon Central Time. Both games are available to view on NBA League Pass.

Saturday's soccer in Europe features pairs of haves and have-nots. To set the tone, Manchester City is a one-to-two pick to conquer Crystal Palace at 5:30 a.m. CST on USA Network. However, the year of Sky Blues falling out of Premier League title contention could help more Palace punters feel like a wager on Eagles is winnable this time. Arsenal F.C. is an odds-on pick against Brentford at 10:30 a.m. CST on USA Network.

Manchester United visits Newcastle United this Sunday, in a match of teams who have switched roles in the Premier League. Newcastle United is soaring in the top-five position that Man United took for granted in another era, but that doesn't compute for a Red Devils club mired in the EPL's bottom half with 13 domestic league losses. USA has the call at 9:30 a.m. Central Time.

Bayern and Dortmund rekindle their old feud at 10:30 a.m. CST this Saturday in the standout European game this weekend. The German powers fought to a 1-1 draw in November, when a Borussia Dortmund lead was erased by Jamal Musiala's equaliser. Bavarians hold one-to-three odds to win a Bundesliga date aired live on ESPN's flagship.

More info on bet365’s bonus offer

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses - Win or Lose! bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALMAX bet365 promo offer terms and conditions Must be 21+ and Present in IL. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds -500 of greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New customers only. T&CS, time limits and exclusions apply. Super Boost only available to new customers, max wager $50, bet restrictions, time limits and T&Cs apply.

