bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for Spurs vs Clippers, NBA Games

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Claim $365 in Bonus Bets and secure all you need to follow tonight’s NBA action. As the San Antonio Spurs take on the Los Angeles Clippers, our basketball expert provides key insights to help you bet smarter, play with confidence, and make every wager count.

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers, Mar 16, 10:00 PM EDT

The Spurs head into Monday’s showdown against the Clippers at the Intuit Dome in one of the most intriguing matchups on the NBA slate.

San Antonio has been a model of consistency this season, boasting an impressive 49‑18 record and strong offensive and defensive balance as they push for playoff positioning late in the regular season. Key leaders like De’Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, and MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama have kept the Spurs elite, though bench depth issues could be a factor with Dylan Harper and Luke Kornet ruled out.

Los Angeles comes in with plenty of momentum after rallying back from a tough start to the campaign, thanks in part to big efforts from Kawhi Leonard — although his status remains uncertain with a reported ankle issue looming over this contest.

Current bet365 lines favor the Spurs at -390 on the money and -9.5 on the spread (-115), while the Clippers sit +300 on the underdog side as they try to lean on home‑court energy. Total points lines have been hovering around league averages, suggesting the books expect a competitive game rather than a blowout.

A Spurs cover combined with moderate scoring props could be the smart play, especially if Leonard misses time and San Antonio’s efficient offense keeps this game in control.

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