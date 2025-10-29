bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Italian Serie A & EFL Cup

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for $200 in bonuses for AS Roma vs Parma at 1:30 pm ET and Liverpool vs Crystal Palace at 4 pm ET.

We’re looking at a low-scoring affair today when AS Roma hosts Parma. In the EFL Cup, Liverpool looks for another format to get over the hump, this time against Crystal Palace.

We’re kicking things off in the Italian Serie A with the AS Roma vs Parma matchup. If you’re looking to bet Roma ML today, bet365 is certainly the best place to do it; the best odds on Roma lay here at -182, with other books’ offerings into the -200s. Personally, I feel like this is tremendous value and will not hesitate to bet my hard-earned money here.

The 2.5-goal total with -138 juice to the under seems to indicate we’re on the right track with Roma, considering Roma’s backline has been wildly effective this season. So far in eight Serie A matches, they have only allowed three goals and accumulated five clean sheets. That’s 2000 Ravens’ type defense right there!

It does not appear like the goal scorer market will be the most profitable for us, and that’s alright. “No” on both teams to score (-150) is another bet I like, as is the 1-0 Roma correct score (+500). After all, Roma only scored eight goals in its eight Serie A matches this season.

Next up, it’s Liverpool hosting Crystal Palace at the heralded grounds of Anfield. The Reds are going through the ringer at the current moment, losing each of their last four EPL matches, and five of their last six overall.

I have been burned in recent matches by trusting Liverpool to break the streak, so I’ll keep this one on the total. There’s heavy -175 juice to the over, which gives me plenty of optimism in going over 3.5 goals (+137). Liverpool has allowed a goal in nine straight matches, and I do not worry they’ll score goals of their own.

For goal scorers, we could etch Mo Salah (+120) in stone here; he has four goals over his last six home matches. 2+ shots on target (+110) for Salah would also be a preferred play of mine.

On the Crystal Palace side, let’s go with a Jean-Philippe Mateta anytime goal (+200). Liverpool is allowing just under two shots on target per match over their last five, so the chances will be there.

