Kurt Boyer

bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Tonight's MLB All-Star Game

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $1000 in no sweat bets with the MLB All Star Game set for 8pm ET Tonight (07/15).

The National League is drawing moneyline odds as if Shohei Ohtani were playing two positions. In fact, the NL's modern-day Babe Ruth will only be a Designated Hitter.

That hasn't stopped bet365's oddsmakers from going against the trend, and casting the American League All-Stars as underdog picks to win tonight's 95th edition of the MLB All-Star Game. Are the AL's odds worth a gamble?

Your bet365 bonus code offer is a low-risk opportunity to bet with an instant, boosted stake on tonight's MLB All-Star Game. Pick your superstar winner from bet365's odds on an MVP.

The MLB All-Star Game is a holiday for those who think other events pull a sportsbook's microscope out too far. Without the chaos of March Madness, or the insane party vibe of a World Cup Final, the event gives sportsbook player-prop betting sharks a night to call their own. Lots of under-the-table bets paid off when Bo Jackson said "Hello!" with his home run in the 1989 MLB All-Star Game. Thankfully, this summer's contest will produce more legal baseball betting than ever before.

Major League Baseball's 95th annual All-Star Game begins at 8 p.m. Eastern Time tonight on

FOX. Dave Roberts of the world champion L.A. Dodgers will manage the National League against Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees managing the American League's lineup. Game odds have given the National League a slight (-115) moneyline edge in odds to win as of Goal's press time.

Each manager's favorite son is a popular pick to win MVP. Shohei Ohtani, a modern-day Babe Ruth who could pitch effectively in the MLB All-Star Game if he wanted to, is a leading (+500) prop bet to slug his way to the MVP award as a Designated Hitter. Aaron Judge, the American League's runaway leader in batting average and slugging percentage, has a (+600) MVP wager.

Cal Raleigh has a cheaply-priced MVP pick at merely (+1100) odds, considering that the catcher is leading Judge in 2025's home-run total race, having enough impact to draw comparisons to Thurman Munson. Don't get lulled into a "cheap" price on a pitcher's odds to win the award, however, since every superstar hurler will be making short appearances no matter how their innings play out.

Like Gus Sands says in "The Natural," you can bet on home runs, hits, balls, strikes, and outs in the MLB All-Star Game. Is there room for a scientific wager on the final score? AL All-Stars have been winning almost every year since 2012, making the league's underdog odds attractive in 2025. In addition, five of the MLB All-Star Game's last seven totals have gone under.

