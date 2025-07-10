bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Finland vs Switzerland in Women's Euros

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $150 in bonuses with Finland and Switzerland clashing in the Women's Euros today.

The suspense is mounting as host Switzerland takes on Finland for a spot in the 2025 Women's Euro quarter-finals. Switzerland is a slight favorite to win for only the third time in 12 matches. Can the hosts overcome an all-competitions slump to advance? Read ahead for the game's odds at bet365.

More U.S. states are legalizing sports betting than ever before. Soccer fans can grab the bonus code offer from bet365 if within the states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Proceed with the easy steps below to get bet365's promo code offer:

Those who've picked the safety net offer will be poised to have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses if they lose their first bet. Should their first bet score with a win, safety-net bonus speculators receive the market's full winning payoff, and keep their original deposit.

Your bet365 bonus code offer promises the chance to pick winning bets with instant house funds, starting with today's Group Stage competition in the 2025 Women's European Championship.

Do you drink cola? That's fine. You still shouldn't look at the Coca-Cola Women's Rankings of distaff national teams, which tell us little about today's simultaneous Group A matches. Norway, just behind Iceland on the point table, is a favorite to beat Stelpurnar okkar. Switzerland and Finland are almost tied too … but the Swiss are still favored at nearly even-odds to beat the Finns without penalties.

Switzerland and Finland kick off at 3 p.m. Eastern Time in one of the most critical bouts of summer's Women's Euro. The squads are tied in second place with three points, in a 16-nation tournament that doesn't include any wild-card berths, with Switzerland leading by merely one in goal-differential. There's nothing left but to square off head-to-head in today's Round 3 contest on Fox Sports.

You can see why the Swiss are favored to advance in a "double chance" scenario. But why the steep (+107) line on Switzerland winning outright, a result the Swiss may not regret if they don't get?

For one thing, it's a home game. Swiss supporters are anxious to see their host lineup get onto a better foot after blowing the first round's points with an own-goal to lose to Norway. Switzerland bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Iceland in Round 2 to set up today's tense tussle. Swiss championship odds remain mired near the bottom of the pack at (+7500) futures odds.

In addition, the Swiss attack has been livelier than any Finnish fury through two rounds. Finland was matched 4-4 in accurate shots by struggling Iceland, and needed an 11-on-10 advantage to grind out a 1-0 win prior to Switzerland outclassing the same opponent. Svenja Fölmli has just one app and no goals so far, but the 22-year-old can boast of (+210) odds to bag at least once against Finland.

