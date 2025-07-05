bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Real Madrid-Borussia Dortmund

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $150 in bonuses with Real Madrid and Dortmund meeting at 4:00pm EDT today (07/05).

Real Madrid benefits coming into the quarters simply having to take on Borussia Dortmund, whose efforts look likely to be lacking. bet365 are ther with players offer two sign-up offers.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Score sports bonuses at sign up with the bet365 promo code

Or look into our experts sportsbook promo breakdown for the major betting sites in the US

Play with the best betting apps in the US when betting on sports online

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Legal soccer gamblers can claim bet365 bonus offer if currently living in the states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Just go with the easy steps below to get bet365's promo code offer:

Choose from the the $1,000 first bet safety net, or a bet of $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for a new account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit an amount of at least $10 for either sports betting bonus offer The first bet safety net demands a simple cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Your bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

New users who select the safety net bonus offer will have their stake matched up to $1000 in bonuses if their first bet loses. If the bet wins, users get the profits from the win, and keep their first deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on this weekend?

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund complete the quarter-final round on TNT at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday. Real carries (-154) odds to defeat a Bundesliga side that's been a disappointment in the 2025 CWC to date. The match's winner will face the winner of PSG versus Bayern in the semi-finals. Chelsea-Palmeiras will determine who plays the winner of Fluminense-Al-Hilal.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.