bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Juventude vs São Paulo

São Paulo FC looks safely above the Brazil Serie A relegation line after 15 appearances. But if the brand loses to Juventude, the teams' roles could soon reverse. Is either club a solid pick tonight?

The new bet365 bonus code offers a boosted stake for placing wagers on today's Brazil Serie A single-feature, a potentially tense battle between host Juventude and visiting São Paulo.

Bettors who are considering São Paulo FC's (+120) line to defeat Juventude today should consider that São Paulo appears to be playing for draws and not victories. While it's true that there isn't lots of goal-scoring to go around in Brazil Serie A, a team with seven draws against five losses is playing a cautious brand of football. Soberano must take care not to soberly draw its way into relegation.

São Paulo visits Juventude at 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Fanatiz. This evening's host-underdog isn't a particularly fast side, but it is a hungry one. Juventude has been working to claw out from its own relegation crisis, scoring its third win of the season against last-place Sport on July 14.

Juve's (+240) bet365 odds could prove tempting for those who follow the series ledger. Juventude has only lost to São Paulo once in the last four meetings, taking three points away from Soberano in the most-recent match. O/U lines of just (2) goals are another reason to disdain any thin odds to win.

The sportsbook's Anytime Goalscorer prop betting leader André Silva is a late-bloomer who's bagged over 20 goals for São Paulo in this season and last season combined. Silva's got (+225) odds to score against Juventude this evening, flanked by veteran teammate Luciana with a similar (+230) line.

