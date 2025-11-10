bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $1000 in Bonus Bets for Argentinian Soccer

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for Gimnasia La Plata vs Velez Sarsfield at 3 pm ET and Deportivo Riestra vs Independiente at 5 pm ET.

Velez Sarsfield looks to get on solid footing in this road match against Gimnasia La Plata. Up next, I’ll be Independiente hosting the #2 team, Deportivo Riestra, looking to inch closer to the top spot in the table.

*The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Use the bet365 promo code to claim exclusive bonuses

View the top US sportsbooks promos for additional offers

Read our 2025 sports betting apps guide

How to Claim the bet365 promo code

bet365 provides an exciting welcome offer for new customers in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Follow these steps to claim the bet365 promo code:

Pick either the $1000 First Bet Safety Net or bet $5+ for a $200 bonus Use promo code GOALBET when registering Make a first-time deposit at least $10 For your first bet, use the $1000 safety net or wager $5+ for the $200 bonus Bonuses expire after seven days Use the bet365 promo code for a $1000 first bet safety net on any of the top games tonight.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Leading it off, we’ve got Gimnasia La Plata hosting Velez Sarsfield. The two teams are heading in opposite directions, as GLP has lost five of its last seven matches across all competitions, while Velez has simmered a bit since its quick start.

Despite being on the road, I’ll take Velez Sarsfield (+133) in this matchup with the hopes of finding some consistency. This should be the spot to do it, considering GLP has dropped three straight at home, and their last three victories all came by a mere 1-0 margin.

As for the total, it should be noted that four of these last five meetings have gone under the total. I’ll roll with that same trend, and take the under (-165), especially with the few number of goals that GLP is scoring.

Since we’re backing Velez Sarsfield, bet365 has attached one of its Bet Boosts to them winning out. Here, you’ll get VS winning outright, Over 1 Goal, and Braian Romero with initial odds of +550 boosted to +600.

At +260, Romero does come into this contest with the shortest odds of any goal scorer, and he’s certainly the main target here with four goals in his last seven road matches.

Up next, we’ll see Independiente on the road against Deportivo Riestra, who comes into tonight’s matchup sitting at second in the table. This would be a huge three points to get for the Malevos (+225).

The match total is currently at 2.5 goals, so I’ll be taking the under (-170). These two clubs have met three times over the last year, with two of the contests finishing with a 1-0 score.

bet365 even has a Bet Boost for those of us backing Deportivo Riestra, where we can take them outright, Over 7 Corners, and Jonathan Herrera to Score. Everything appears to line up nicely, considering DR games typically have an average of 9.5 corners, while Herrera has nine goals this season, leading the team.

More on the bet365 bonus code

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $200 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Registration required. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds -500 of greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.