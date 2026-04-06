bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for the UConn vs Michigan NCAA Championship

Up for grabs is $365 in bonus bets that you can put to work tonight on the UConn Huskies vs Michigan Wolverines clash. Stakes are sky-high, and legacies are on the line as they battle for the national championship at 8:50 PM EDT.

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From the opening tip to the final buzzer, every clutch shot, defensive stop, and momentum swing adds to the thrill, giving you the chance to turn the excitement of the court into your own strategic advantage.

Jump In Quickly – Create your bet365 account in just minutes on desktop or mobile and start experiencing top-tier college basketball action. Claim Your Welcome Bonus – Enter promo code GOALBET at signup to secure your exclusive offer. Add Funds – Deposit $10 or more to expand your betting possibilities. Place Your First Bet – Wager $10+ on qualifying spreads, totals, props, or matchups at odds of –500 or longer. Unlock Your $365 Bonus – Once your initial bet settles, you’ll immediately receive $365 in Bonus Bets, no matter the result. Bet Across Sports – Apply your bonus to basketball, football, or international events, turning every prediction into a new opportunity to win.

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bet365 bonus code for Today’s NCAA Tournament Games

The UConn Huskies and Michigan Wolverines face off tonight in the NCAA national championship, and the bet365 bonus code GOALBET gives you $365 in bonus bets to amplify the action. From buzzer-beating shots to game-changing defensive stops, your bonus lets you turn every thrilling moment into an opportunity—making each highlight not just memorable, but a chance to win big.

UConn Huskies vs Michigan Wolverines, Apr 6, 8:50 PM EDT

Monday night’s title game in Indianapolis sets up as one of the most compelling betting matchups of the college basketball season. The Wolverines enter the national championship as heavy favorites at ‑7.0 on the spread, following an absolutely dominant tournament run. The total over/under for the game is set at 144.0 points.

Michigan (-310 ML) has scored 90+ points in every NCAA game so far, with a 91‑73 blowout of Arizona in the Final Four showcasing an explosive offense and balanced scoring attack. Senior leader Yaxel Lendeborg heads a deep Wolverines lineup, while Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. provide inside strength and finishing. Michigan’s assist numbers, pace, and shooting efficiency make them one of March Madness’s most dangerous teams.

On the other side, the Huskies enter this game as massive underdogs, +250 on the moneyline. The UConn Huskies are battle-tested with a 34‑5 record and the rare pedigree of having won multiple recent titles; they’re 6‑0 all‑time in national championship games. Anchored by Tarris Reed Jr.’s inside power, sharpshooter Braylon Mullins, and do‑it‑all guard Alex Karaban, UConn’s balanced attack and smothering defense helped them upset Illinois to reach this stage.

Ultimately, this championship sets up as a clash of Michigan’s momentum and UConn’s championship pedigree. The underdogs will need to control the boards and make timely threes if they hope to stay within striking distance.

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