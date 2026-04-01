bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for the Spurs vs Warriors, NBA Games

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The San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors collide tonight in a Western Conference showdown, and the bet365 bonus code GOALBET gets you $365 in bonus bets for the action. From explosive fast breaks to clutch shots under pressure, your bonus transforms the drama into opportunity—making each play not just a highlight, but a chance to win.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors, Apr 1, 10:00 PM EDT

The Spurs travel to face the Warriors in a matchup that looks heavily tilted on paper, with current form and injuries shaping the betting outlook.

San Antonio (-800 ML) enters in dominant form, boasting one of the league’s best records and riding a lengthy winning streak. Led by Victor Wembanyama, who is averaging over 24 points and 11 rebounds, the Spurs have become a matchup nightmare with their size, defense, and improved playmaking. Their ability to control tempo and dominate inside gives them a clear edge, especially against undermanned teams.

Golden State (+550 ML), on the other hand, is dealing with significant injury issues, most notably the absence of Stephen Curry, along with other key contributors sidelined. This has forced secondary options like Kristaps Porzingis and younger players into larger roles, leading to inconsistent results on both ends of the floor.

From a betting perspective, the spread reflects the gap in form and availability. San Antonio’s depth and current momentum make Spurs -13 a logical play, while the injury-depleted Warriors are difficult to trust outright. The total leans slightly toward the under 226.0, given Golden State’s offensive limitations without Curry. The best angle here is backing the Spurs to cover, with their superior form and roster strength likely proving decisive in a one-sided contest.

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