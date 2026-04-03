bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for the Rockets vs Warriors, NBA Games

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET unlocks $365 in bonus bets for the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors matchup this Sunday. This Western Conference clash tips off at 10:00 PM EDT and promises explosive offense, star‑powered highlights, and nonstop drama.

bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET

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The Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors clash is perfect to use the bet365 promo code GOALBET and unlock $365 in Bonus Bets. This isn’t just another game—it’s a showcase of speed, grit, and highlight‑reel drama. From tip‑off to the final buzzer, every dunk, steal, and clutch shot fuels the excitement, giving you the chance to channel that intensity into your own winning edge.

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bet365 bonus code for Today’s NBA Games

The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors collide tonight in a Western Conference showdown, and the bet365 bonus code GOALBET gets you $365 in bonus bets for the action. From explosive fast breaks to clutch shots under pressure, your bonus transforms the drama into opportunity—making each play not just a highlight, but a chance to win.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors, Apr 5, 10:00 PM EDT

The Houston Rockets face the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference matchup with major playoff implications, especially given the contrasting trajectories of both teams.

Houston enters this game in strong form, while Golden State has struggled with injuries and inconsistency, hovering around the play-in range. bet365 odds have typically leaned toward Houston in this matchup, with past odds showing them as clear favorites (often around -3 to -8 range depending on venue), while moneyline projections also heavily favor the Rockets. This reflects both current form and roster stability.

The player matchup is where things get interesting. Alperen Şengün continues to anchor Houston with elite interior scoring and rebounding, while young contributors like Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. provide athleticism and versatility. On the other side, Golden State’s hopes largely depend on Stephen Curry, though injuries have limited their consistency, and depth issues have hurt their ability to compete at a high level.

From a betting standpoint, Houston’s balance on both ends of the floor and current momentum give them a clear edge. Golden State’s defensive issues and injury concerns make it difficult to trust them, especially against a surging Rockets offense.

bet365 Bonus Code Full T&Cs

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

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