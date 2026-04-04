bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonus Bets for the Illinois vs UConn, Final Four Clash

Back the Final Four action with gusto as the bet365 bonus code gets you $365 in bonus bets. The Illinois Fighting Illini, bringing their relentless drive, square off against the championship pedigree of the UConn Huskies. Right after tip-off on April 4, 6:09 PM EDT, expect high drama, elite talent, and the kind of unforgettable moments that make March Madness legendary.

bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 4/4/2026

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best March Madness betting promos with our expert’s guide to CBB bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best March Madness betting sites in the US.

How to Use Your bet365 Bonus Code

Use the bet365 promo code GOALBET to claim $365 in bonus bets ahead of the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. UConn Huskies Final Four showdown. This isn’t just another tournament matchup—it’s a clash of grit, speed, and highlight‑reel drama. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, every dunk, steal, and clutch shot will fuel the madness, giving you the chance to turn that same energy into your own winning edge.

Steps to Get Started

Jump Into the Madness – Sign up for bet365 in minutes on desktop or mobile and get ready for nonstop NCAA excitement. Activate Your Bonus – Enter promo code GOALBET during registration to unlock your exclusive welcome offer. Fuel Your Account – Deposit just $10 or more to open the door to bigger betting possibilities. Make Your First Play – Place a qualifying wager of $10+ at odds of –500 or longer on spreads, totals, props, or NCAA matchups. Claim Your $365 Boost – Win or lose, once your bet settles, you’ll instantly receive $365 in Bonus Bets. Expand Your Game – Use your bonus across college basketball, football, or global competitions—every prediction is a fresh chance to score big.

Eligibility: Must be 21+ and located in a legal betting state. Bet responsibly and enjoy the thrill.

Note: Bonus bets can’t be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.

bet365’s Safety Net offer lets you dive into March Madness with confidence—because if your first wager doesn’t land, you’re covered. Your stake comes back as Bonus Bets worth up to $1,000, giving you another shot to play, win, and keep the thrill alive from tip‑off to the final buzzer. It’s the perfect way to start strong, knowing every move keeps you in the game.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

bet365 bonus code for Today’s NBA Games

The Illinois Fighting Illini and UConn Huskies collide in a Final Four showdown—and by using the bet365 bonus code GOALBET, you’ll unlock $365 in bonus bets for the action. From lightning‑quick breaks to clutch shots under pressure, your bonus transforms every surge of drama into opportunity—turning each play into more than just a highlight, but a chance to win.

Illinois Fighting Illini vs UConn Huskies, Apr 4, 6:09 PM EDT

Illinois’ journey to this stage has been one of the most impressive in the tournament. At 28-8, they’ve leaned on the nation’s top-ranked offense and a versatile, international-heavy roster that has fueled their rise to their first Final Four since 2005. Freshman star Keaton Wagler has been the engine, while contributors like Andrej Stojakovic and Kylan Boswell provide scoring depth and toughness. Their wins over Houston and Iowa showcased both scoring firepower and improved defensive intensity.

UConn (33-5), meanwhile, arrives battle-tested and dangerous despite being the underdog. The Huskies knocked off Duke in dramatic fashion and continue to rely on their championship pedigree under Dan Hurley. Big man Tarris Reed Jr. has been dominant in the paint, while Alex Karaban adds versatility and experience. UConn’s defensive strength and ability to control the interior could be the key factor in slowing Illinois’ high-powered offense.

From a betting perspective, Illinois’ (-130 ML) offensive efficiency makes them a logical favorite, but UConn’s (+110 ML) experience and defensive edge keep this extremely close. With prior history favoring UConn and the spread sitting razor-thin, this matchup feels destined for a grind-it-out finish—making the under and UConn +2.0 particularly intriguing for bettors.

bet365 Bonus Code Full T&Cs

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.