bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonus Bets pre the Celtics vs Hawks, NBA Games

The stage is set for a thrilling Eastern Conference clash in the NBA, so get locked and loaded with $365 in bonus bets by using the bet365 bonus code. The Boston Celtics, fighting for a #1 seed, take on the playoff-contending Atlanta Hawks tonight at 7:30 PM EDT.

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The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks collide in a primetime showdown, bringing grit, speed, and highlight‑reel drama to the hardwood. With the bet365 promo code GOALBET, you can unlock your bonus offer and keep the thrill alive from tip‑off to the final buzzer. Every dunk, steal, and clutch shot fuels the excitement — and now you can turn that energy into opportunity.

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Step Into the Action – Create your bet365 account on desktop or mobile and jump right into NBA excitement. Claim Your Code – Enter GOALBET during registration to secure your exclusive welcome offer. Fuel Your Account – Deposit at least $10 to open the door to bigger betting opportunities. Make Your First Play – Wager $10 or more at odds of –500 or longer on spreads, totals, props, or NBA matchups. Score Your Bonus – Once your bet settles, win or lose, $365 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account. Expand Your Game – Use your Bonus Bets across basketball, football, or global competitions, turning every prediction into a fresh chance to win.

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bet365 bonus code for Today’s NBA Games

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks go at it tonight, and you can use the promo code GOALBET to claim $365 in bonus bets and turn every possession into opportunity. From thunderous dunks to clutch threes, your bonus keeps you fully immersed — transforming bold predictions into winning potential and making every moment on the hardwood bigger than the scoreboard.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks, Mar 30, 7:30 PM EDT

The Boston Celtics (50–24) vs Atlanta Hawks (42–33) is one of the tightest games on the board, and the betting market reflects this. Atlanta is currently a slight -1.0 home favorite, with the total sitting around 222.0. Hawks are -115 on the moneyline while Boston is priced -105.

Boston enters in strong form, riding a three-game winning streak and sitting second in the East. Even with injuries to key players like Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, Jayson Tatum continues to carry the offense, and the Celtics remain one of the league’s best defensive teams, allowing just over 106 points per game—top in the NBA. Their ability to limit efficient scoring gives them a clear edge in half-court sets.

Atlanta, however, has been one of the hottest teams in the league, winning 15 of its last 17 games and holding firm in the No. 6 seed. The Hawks have leaned on a balanced attack led by Jalen Johnson and strong secondary scoring while continuing to push pace and exploit transition opportunities. At home (22–16), they’ve been particularly effective at dictating tempo.

This game is a toss-up with both teams in great form. Boston’s defense vs. Atlanta’s momentum is the key clash. The total of around 222.0 suggests a moderate pace, but both teams can exceed that if shooting holds.

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bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

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