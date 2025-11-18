bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for World Cup Qualifying, NBA & College Basketball

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for $200 in bonuses for the Spain vs Turkey at 2:45 pm ET, the Spurs vs Grizzlies at 8 pm ET, and Duke vs Kansas at 9 pm ET.

Spain and Turkey get together for a tune-up match before going their separate ways. In the NBA, we’ll see Stephen Curry and the Warriors host a Pablo Banchero-less Magic team. To cap off the night, Duke and Kansas square off in an early-season marquee matchup at Madison Square Garden, the Blue Devils’ home away from Durham.

Spain and Turkey don’t have a ton at stake in this matchup, considering Spain is already in the World Cup on the strength of a 19-0 goal differential during group play; Turkey has been solid as well, but moves on to the playoff stage after this, battling it out with 15 other countries for one of four remaining spots.

The one bet I like more than any other is both teams scoring (-110). As I mentioned, fates have been sealed already, and Turkey does have 12 goals over its last three matches. Spain is one of two teams (England) to not allow a goal during the group stage, but feats like this were meant to be broken.

On to the NBA, where the Warriors face the Magic. Golden State will end a long six-game road trip tomorrow night in Miami, but tonight’s game will be its fifth-straight road game and the 11th in 16 overall. Orlando will be without its top player, Pablo Banchero, and possibly Jalen Suggs again.

Given those situations, let’s take the under on 224.5 points (-110). The Magic injuries make it much more difficult to pinpoint where the goods are coming from, so we’ll keep it in the Warriors’ fam here with Stephen Curry. PGs are averaging the fifth-most PPG (28.4) against the Magic. I know we’re taking the game under, but let’s go over 27.5 points (-110) for the Chef in this great individual matchup.

How about a nightcap at The Garden? Kansas heads to Duke’s vacation home at The Garden in NYC, having already lost a game to an ACC opponent – UNC, 87-74. Granted, that game was a true road game, but the Jayhawks let an eight-point lead get completely away from them, getting outscored by 21 points in the second half.

Duke is a massive 10.5-point (-110) favorite, and they’ll put on a show in primetime. The Blue Devils won each of their four games by at least 15 points, and that includes a 55-point beatdown on Army in West Point on Veterans’ Day. Road games = business trips.

