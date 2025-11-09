bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Sunday Night Football & NBA

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for $200 in bonuses for the Chargers vs Steelers at 8:15 pm ET and the Warriors vs Pacers at 8:30 pm ET.

Pittsburgh heads West for a huge AFC clash with LA on Sunday Night Football. In the NBA, Indy is on the back-end of a back-to-back set facing Golden State.

We’re in LA for the Steelers-Chargers matchup on Sunday Night Football, and I’m ready to go purchase a Terrible Towel for the affair. Pittsburgh went from +3.5 down past the key number down to +2.5 at quite a few books around the industry, but no need for all that – take the Steelers ML (+130)!

For props, Jaylen Warren should see plenty of action again. He’s logged at least 70% of Pittsburgh’s carries in three straight games, putting up rushing totals of 127 and 62 yards in that stretch. Take his over on 59.5 rush yards (-115) and for him to score a TD (+125).

It’s not pro-Pittsburgh, but I like Aaron Rodgers going under 1.5 TD passes (-124); only one QB (Daniel Jones: 2) has multiple TD tosses against LA this season.

Fade Kimani Vidal and take his under on 56.5 rush yards (-111). The Steelers’ run D has been stingy over the last two games, and stud RBs like Josh Jacobs (33 yds) and Jonathan Taylor (45) got clamped down to about 3 yards per carry.

Justin Herbert has run for 24+ rushing yards in seven of his last nine games, so I’m taking him to rack up more than 23.5 tonight. Oronde Gadsden is another hot hand, stacking up four straight games with 50+ receiving yards, and I like him to go over 54.5 (-115) as Pittsburgh allows the sixth-most YPG to TEs.

Switching over to the NBA, Indiana just went through the wringer in Denver’s thin air, and now they get Golden State, who I will be taking to cover the 10.5-point spread (-110).

This one probably won’t stay close, so it’s a great spot for Brandin Podziemski to get involved. The Warriors’ backup PG has strung together several 10-point games lately, and I’ve got him going over 12.5 points (-110).

