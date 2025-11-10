bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Monday Night Football & NBA

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for $200 in bonuses for the Packers vs Eagles at 8:15 pm ET and Mavericks vs Bucks at 8:30 pm ET.

A pair of the NFC’s best get together as the Packers host the Eagles at Lambeau Field. In the NBA, the Bucks look to get a road win against a struggling Mavericks squad.

Monday Night Football takes us out to historic Lambeau Field for the Eagles-Packers matchup. Philly opened as a slight favorite, and even with a handsome amount of bets/money coming its way, Green Bay is now the favorite. Let’s follow that reverse line movement and go with the Cheesehead outright (-115); since it’s a small spread, let’s avoid the chaos.

We’re looking at the temperature being in the upper 20s to low 30s, and both teams have had their fair share of struggles in the passing game. I expect both teams to rely on the run, moving the clock often, so let’s go under the 45.5-point total (-110).

If the Packers win, Josh Jacobs will have a big role, especially with the team just losing Tucker Kraft for the season. Jacobs has been given a lesser workload to prepare for moments like this, so scoring 2+ TDs (+320) is first on my radar; he has 2+ TDs in three of his last five games.

Saquon Barkley may not have the same luxury, and he has exceeded his rushing total prop in only two of his eight games this season. Tonight’s matchup against the Packers isn’t a favorable one either, as they rank inside the Top-10 of most advanced run-D metrics.

Soon after the kickoff on MNF, the Bucks and Mavericks will tip off from Big D. Not all fourth-place teams are created equal, as Milwaukee (6-4) and Dallas (3-7) have gone through unique struggles.

However, the Bucks did play yesterday, and that should lower their expectations heading into tonight. The Mavs won their last game, albeit against one of the NBA’s worst teams, but I like them to cover the ____-point spread (odds).

Both teams rank inside the Top-10 of pace (DAL: 6th, MIL: 9th), so it feels like we’re getting decent value on the ___-point total here; let’s go over (odds).

Dallas has struggled with lengthier players, so Giannis Antetokounmpo going over ____ PRA (odds) is a good play with the up-tempo pace coming from both ends of the floor.

