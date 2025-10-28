bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Italian Serie A & EFL Cup

Use the bet365 promo code GOALBET to get $200 in bonuses for Lecce vs Napoli at 1:30 pm ET and Wrexham vs Cardiff City at 4 pm ET.

Napoli looks to stay atop the Italian Serie A table with a road win over Lecce. Meanwhile, Wrexham looks to advance to the next round by beating Cardiff City.

The Italian Serie A matchup between Lecce and Napoli features two teams going in opposite directions, with Lecce near the bottom of the table while Napoli leads all clubs with 18 points.

It has not been a particularly high-scoring affair when these two get together, only producing two total goals in the last three meetings. We’re rolling with this trend and taking the under on 2.5-goal total (-138).

You could even take the bet for both teams not to score (-150), as has been the case in four of the last five meetings, the favorite Napoli to + both teams not to score (+125).

Given the setting the oddsmakers have laid out, it doesn’t appear like the goal scorer market is where our profits will be made. Scott McTominay to get over 1.5 shots (+162) on target is a strong play, considering he has at least one in four of his last five starts; we just need a little extra push here against a lesser opponent.

Starting in the late afternoon, we’ll see Wrexham hosting Cardiff City in the fourth round of the Caribou Cup. Wrexham has been fantastic in this tournament, and they do have the homefield advantage, so I’ll be taking them to advance (+120).

Cardiff City has been a brick wall on defense, allowing just two goals across the last seven matches, but they have only countered that by getting blanked on the scoreboard in three of their last five.

I do believe they’ll need to put at least one on the board to be competitive, and the -106 odds to go over 2.5 goals are a strong play. It’s also not a terrible idea to have both teams score (-134) a goal.

Goal scorers could come from anywhere on the roster. However, I’m looking at one guy from each squad.

For Wrexham, I like Nathan Broadhead (+300) to score an anytime goal, just as he’s done in three of his last four matches. On the Cardiff City side, Yousef Salech (+175) and his 6’5” frame could be a formidable force for Wrexham inside the box.

