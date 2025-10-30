bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Italian Serie A

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET, to get $200 in bonus bets, for Cagliari vs Sassuolo at 1:30 pm ET and Pisa vs Lazio at 4 pm ET.

Cagliari and Sassuolo both need a win in this Serie A clash. Meanwhile, Pisa is looking for a rare victory as they host Lazio.

Let’s kick it off this Italian Serie A doubleheader with the Cagliari vs Sassuolo match. These two clubs sit in the middle of the table, and as we’ll come to find out, they are very evenly matched to one another.

The +210 odds for a draw are quite appealing, considering the goal differential both clubs sport – Cagliari: 8 GF/10 GA, Sassuolo: 8 GF/9 GA. Going in depth for this contest, I don’t see many factors that would alter my decision, so we’re keeping it pay here with an even affair.

If we’re going to see a draw, I would certainly lead towards the under on 2.5 goals, as the -150 juice would imply. I really don’t feel like this is too much juice to lay, especially with the even-minded nature of both clubs. Both teams to score has even -110 juice to the over/under (imagine that), and “yes” could be the way to go here.

As for goal scorers, there may not be many, but I am immediately drawn to Andrea Pinamonti (+200), who will be leaned on by Sassuolo. The native striker has only netted two goals this season, but his prowess on the attack could be enough to counter Cagliari’s backline today.

In the later match featuring Pisa-Lazio, I don’t see this being much of a contest. Recently promoted Pisa may be the home squad, but it doesn’t look like that will matter much.

Pisa is dead-last in Serie A, with two draws and six losses, so we can’t expect too much against a Lazio club looking to get back to relevance. At +115, this is one of those opportunities that you just take and run without looking back.

This match also claims -150 juice on the total going under 2.5 goals. I’m willing to keep rolling with the trend of unders in Pisa home matches, considering their last four home matches have produced a total of two goals! With that, I do love the -125 on “No” for both teams to score.

