bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for EPL & NFL Bills vs Chiefs

Bournemouth looks to stay near the top of the table in this high-profile match against Manchester City. In the late afternoon, it's the Chiefs and Bills adding yet another chapter to one of the NFL's best rivalries.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Bournemouth and Manchester City both come into this match a bit banged up, and that will lead to a less-exciting tilt. I’m taking the under on 2.5 goals (+150), getting quite the profit from this one.

Man City has played four unders in its last five and is expected to dictate the tempo. Over the last 18 meetings, Bournemouth has only won once over Man City.

All of those injuries will certainly be much tougher to overcome on the road, and I’ll even take a crack at a 2-0 Man City win (+800), as well as “no” on both teams to score (+110).

For goal scorers, it’s worth noting that the three-lowest odds are all Man City players; let’s go with Omar Marmoush (+150), who will look to net his first EPL goal of the season.

In what has become the NFL’s best rivalry in recent years, the Bills and Chiefs get together for the latest chapter in this incredible story headlined by QBs Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Since the 2020-21 season, Buffalo is 3-1 against KC in the regular season, but 0-4 in the postseason.

Granted, this is a regular-season affair, but I’m going with the Chiefs to win outright (-130). The Bills’ rushing defense is the main reason why, as they are allowing the second-most yards per game (150.1) on the ground.

Isaiah Pacheco went down with an injury, so this could finally be the time for RB Kareem Hunt, long term Browns back up, to break through. I’ll take Hunt going over 60.5 rushing + receiving yards (-110) with the added opportunities.

Josh Allen could have a big day with his legs, as KC has been carved up by running QBs. The Chiefs are allowing the most carries per game (6.3), and the third-most rushing yards (26.9) to opposing QBs. Let’s take Allen to score a touchdown (+110) and get 40+ rushing yards (-120).

