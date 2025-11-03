bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for EPL & La Liga

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for $200 in bonuses for Sunderland vs Everton at 3 pm ET and Real Oviedo vs Osasuna at 3 pm ET.

Sunderland looks to move into sole possession of second place in the EPL table with a win over Everton. Meanwhile, Osasuna is desperate for a win, and they can certainly notch one tonight against Real Oviedo.

Sunderland is off to a strong start, sitting in a four-way tie for fourth in the EPL table through the first couple of months. Tonight, they’ll face an Everton club struggling mightily, and a win would move the Black Cats into sole possession of second place.

Looking at the odds, you might not expect a dominating victory, but I believe we’ll see just that. With four wins and a draw at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland is quite comfortable in its dwellings, and that familiarity will lead the club to an outright win (+170).

Speaking of that home dominance, Sunderland has only allowed two goals in those five games. That should allow the Black Cats to dominate the slow pace and tactical form, so let’s go with the under on 2.5 goals (-163).

I’d like to find some other ways to get creative here, considering that extraordinary juice on the under. Let’s go with the Result/Both Teams to Score market, as Sunderland/No (+333) leans right into our narrative.

In the other match (starting at the same time), we’ll see Osasuna on the road taking on a Real Oviedo club that is tied for last in the Spanish La Liga table. Osasuna (+155) is the slight favorite here, and this is a much-needed win to give them some hope moving forward.

Much like the Sunderland-Everton match, I like the total going under 2.5 goals, given the -188 juice. However, we could go with “no” for both teams to score (-134) to sidestep the total. Both teams have their own set of issues, and it’s not like Osasuna has been great on the road; their favorable outlook is more due to Oviedo being a dumpster fire.

If we’re looking for a goal scorer, we may have some luck with Ante Budimir (+150) or even Raul Garcia (+187), who is coming off a hat-trick in his last Copa del Ray outing.

