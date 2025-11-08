bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for College Football & NBA

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for $200 in bonuses for Alabama vs LSU at 7:30 pm ET and Hawks vs Lakers at 8 pm ET.

A classic SEC rivalry headlines the night, as LSU goes into hostile territory to face Alabama. In the NBA, the limping Lakers got some much-needed rest before this matchup against the Hawks.

*The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

We head to Tuscaloosa, as the (4) Alabama Crimson Tide take on their hated rivals, the LSU Tigers. Bama opened as a 6.5-point favorite before jumping up to -10; I believe this move is good news for the Tide, but let’s buy down to -9.5 (-132) and avoid the push on -10.

One of my favorite plays in all of CFB is the total going under 49.5 points (-110). LSU has really struggled to score in these high-profile games, and it doesn’t get any bigger than this.

Speaking of LSU’s underperforming offense, let’s go with Garrett Nussmeier throwing under 225.5 yards (-115), just as he’s done in three of his last four games. Bama is allowing the seventh-fewest passing yards per game (163), so this is certainly playing in our favor.

The matchup will be a good one for the QB on the other side of the field, Ty Simpson, considering Bama isn’t running the football effectively. One angle I really like is Simpson rushing over 11.5 yards (-115); Simpson isn’t the most dynamic scrambler, but LSU has allowed 70+ rushing yards to three of the last four QBs they’ve faced. Simpson has exceeded 11.5 yards in half of his eight games this season.

Stepping onto the NBA hardwood, we’ll see the Lakers and Hawks do battle in the ATL in a game that will be shown on NBA TV. The banged-up Lakers come in with two full days of rest, while the Hawks played last night. Take LA to cover the -5.5 spread (-110).

Since one team is well-rested and the other is not, I feel like this favors the offenses. Let’s take the over on 231.5 points (-110), as the Hawks could be in hurry-up mode trying to catch up to the Lakers.

Individually, this matchup aligns well for the great Luka Doncic, and I like him to go over 60.5 points + rebounds + assists. The Lakers could be without Austin Reaves again (as well as LeBron James still), so the offense will likely rest on his shoulders.

