bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for College Football & NBA

Wednesday night MACtion takes us back to the Great Lake State for the second straight night, as we’ll see Buffalo at Central Michigan. Two of the NBA’s best square off as the Thunder host the Lakers in this best of the West showdown.

*The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Buffalo at Central Michigan kicks things off on this Wednesday, and this one has big implications in the MAC. Without hesitation, I’m rolling with Buffalo to win this game outright on the moneyline (+110). CMU opened as a 2.5-point favorite and then dropped to -1.5, indicating that, according to the oddsmakers, they are not the better team.

Buffalo is 3-1 on the road, and that lone road loss came to a Big Ten opponent (Minnesota). The Bulls have done it by running the football, so let’s go with Al-Jay Henderson rushing for more than 74.5 yards (-115). Henderson just rushed for a season-high 119 yards in Saturday’s win at Bowling Green State.

Over to the hardwood, and what a matchup we’re getting tonight between the 8-3 Lakers against the 10-1 Thunder. OKC is a perfect 5-0 at home early on this season, and its one loss overall came by a mere two points on the road! LA has been fun team, but this is an incredibly tough challenge tonight – let’s take OKC to cover the 6.5-point spread (-110).

The total opened at 230.5, but we’re now seeing it in the territory of 227.5 or 228.5. The Lakers are running the fourth-slowest pace in the NBA this season, so I’ll bite the risky bait in going under 228.5 points (-110).

Luka Doncic is a big reason for that LA tempo getting slowed down a bit, but he’s certainly not being thwarted on the stat sheet, with 29+ points in all but one game this season. Let’s take Doncic going over 31.5 points (-110) on sheer volume. After all, Doncic put up a season-high 28 shot attempts last time out.

The Lakers have struggled on defense against numerous positions, but I believe Ajay Mitchell may be the guy to come through in a big way tonight. Mitchell has played 30+ minutes in each of the last three games and scored 21, 18, and 21 over that span. Let’s take him to go over 18.5 points (-110) tonight.

