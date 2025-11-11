bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for College Football & NBA

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for $200 in bonuses for Western Michigan vs Ohio at 8 pm ET and 76ers vs Celtics at 8 pm ET.

Ohio hits the road for some Tuesday night MACtion against Western Michigan. The Celtics and 76ers meet for the third time in 20 days, so who gets the upper hand in Philly tonight?

Tuesday night MACtion kicks off an exciting Week 12 CFB slate, as we’ll see Ohio at Western Michigan. The winner of this game is all but assured to be in the conference title game, so let’s make a memory! I’m rolling with the home-sided Broncos here at +1 (-110), and give ourselves the smallest backboard known to man.

There’s a lot to like with Western Michigan, anchored by the #17 defense in the nation. The key matchup is the #22-ranked run defense going up against the #21 running offense of Ohio. Let’s not give the benefit of the doubt to Bobcats Sieh Bangura and take him going under 78.5 rushing yards (-115).

I feel the rushing matchup plays well into our 47-point total, which I like going under (-110). In addition to stopping the run, Western Michigan gets its fair share of first downs on offense, ranking #21 in time of possession, and its defense ranks #17 inside the red zone.

This will be the third meeting between the Celtics and 76ers, with each side winning a game by a single point! Philly is favored by 3.5 points, and I’ll be taking them to cover the spread after Boston spent the entire weekend down in the Sunshine State. That’ll always get you! Not to mention, the Celtics are 3-8 ATS this season.

For the total, let’s go under 228.5 points (-110). As I mentioned, it’s the third time they’ll be facing each other in under a month, so there shouldn’t be too many tricks up either team’s sleeve. The Celtics are allowing the second-fewest PPG (110.4) in the NBA this season.

Never mind the game total, we’ll still see a fun back-and-forth battle between two of the NBA’s top scorers, Tyrese Maxey (33.2 PPG) and Jaylen Brown (28.0 PPG). Maxey has 30+ points in three of his last four games, so take him going over 27.5 (-120). Brown has 30+ in six of his last nine games, including 27+ over the last four; take him going over 27.5 points (-115).

