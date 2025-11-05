bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Champions League & Wrexham

Use the bet365 bonus code GOALBET for $200 in bonuses for Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund at 3 pm ET and Portsmouth vs Wrexham at 3 pm ET.

We’ve got a big-time Champions League Matchday 4 as Manchester City hosts Borussia Dortmund at Etihad. In the English League Championship, we’ll see Wrexham on the road against Portsmouth.

New customers located in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA, are eligible to use the bet365 promo code.

Here’s how to claim the offer:

Choose between the offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonuses, or the $1000 first bet $1000 first bet safety net offer Use the bonus code GOALBET when requested during the registration process Deposit $10+ to be eligible for either offer You must place a $5+ bet to get the offer for $200 in bonuses, while the $1000 first bet safety net offer allows you to wager as much as you’d like Bonuses are available to use for seven (7) days before they expire

There has never been a better time to claim the bet365 bonus code and get $200 in bonuses.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Both sides in the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund tilt sit at seven points going into Matchday 4. Man City is 5-1 in their last six games, with four of those wins coming by 2+ goals.

As sizable -225 favorites, I’m backing the boys in blue – but not on the moneyline. Let’s go with Man City on the Asian Spread (2.02), as they have scored 2+ in four of the last five.

Borussia Dortmund had a good string of scoring, but they have netted only one goal in each of their last three matches. I think this plays well toward the 2.5-goal total going under (+175) with a nice payout on the back end. Maybe even a correct score of 2-0 on a Man City win (+850) could sweeten the pot.

One of the great caveats about bet365 is that we get some fire Bet Boosts every now and again. Today, we’ve got +600 odds on a Same Game Parlay for Man City to score in both halves with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden getting 2+ shots on target.

Let’s move it over to Portsmouth vs Wrexham in the English League Championship. Both teams need a win to prevent themselves from falling deeper into the abyss, and even worse, possibly avoid regulation.

OK, maybe it’s not that drastic of a situation for Wrexham, but it certainly is for Portsmouth; I’ll be taking them (+150) for the outright win. We’ve got -138 odds to the under, and that is another play I’ll be taking. Lastly, I do like “no” on both teams to score (-110), and this is a nice alternate move against Portsmouth, considering they have one goal or fewer in each of their last five matches.

We need at least one goal scorer from this match, so I’ll take Portsmouth’s Colby Bishop (+210) to find the back of the net. Bishop leads the team with four goals in 11 matches, and his striking ability will hopefully be the difference today.

