bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Sign-Up Offers for Game 3 of the NBA Finals !

The new bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers U.S. basketball bettors $150 in registration rewards, headed into tonight's Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

The OKC Thunder did as they were expected to do in Game 2, roaring on home court to tie the NBA Finals 1-1 with the Indiana Pacers. Which team is favored at bet365 with the series going to Indy?

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

The latest bet365 bonus code offer is available to NBA Finals fans in the U.S. states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Follow these simple steps to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or just wager $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for an account with the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

For those picking the safety net deal, if your first bet loses, bet365 matches your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, then you get the profits from the win, and keep your original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code offer is a low-risk chance to bet with house money on tonight's Game 3 of the NBA Finals, pitting the Indiana Pacers against the visiting OKC Thunder in a deadlocked series.

It's no surprise to learn which team that bookmakers think will prevail in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Throughout the 2024-25 postseason, teams with "Cinderella" credentials have shown up to the ball and caused all kinds of problems for Las Vegas favorites, knocking most of them out of the gala. However, at every point, the oddsmakers have come right back to favor the higher seeds.

The OKC Thunder are still broadly expected to win the NBA Finals. After the Western Conference champion's 123-107 Game 2 win tied the series, bets on OKC winning in five or six games got almost as popular as they were immediately following 2025's conference finals. If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team wins the first of its two upcoming road contests in Indiana, many pundits will predict that the Pacers won their only game of the final series with Game 1's comeback that shocked OKC's crowd.

OKC is bet365's (-220) moneyline and (-5.5) point-spread titan in Game 3, set to begin on an ABC-ESPN2 simulcast at 7:30 p.m. EST. The sportsbook's Over/Under total-points number for Game 3 is set to a healthy prediction of O/U (228.5) points, potentially buoyed by "recreational" action.

Those who agree with the consensus, and favor the OKC Thunder as both a likely Game 3 winner and a quick series champion, will point out that Oklahoma City has hurt Indiana's ability to run its patented transition game and fast-break offense. OKC's keys fell into place in Game 2's victory, as Oklahoma City's #1 ranked regular-season defense rose to the occasion, and foiled prop bets on Indiana's top cagers such as Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.

Siakam and Haliburton were held to less combined points than the 34 points Gilgeous-Alexander scored in Game 2. OKC's other weapons like Chet Holmgren had better nights on offense.

The Pacers' best scorers are known to be streaky, following their good games with lousy games, and vice versa. Which of Indiana's linchpins will lead the Pacers in a bid to take a 2-1 series lead and put OKC under the pressure for a change? According to bet365, Siakam is a bright (-105) proposition to net 20+ points in Game 3. Haliburton's (+125) prop betting odds are dull for the same point total.

The series prop bet "OKC to Clinch in Game 6" has been drawing more action than the Thunder's very chintzy Series Price odds following Game 2's win. Should the OKC Thunder prevail in the first NBA Finals game in Indiana this century, the prop bet "Clinch in Game 5" will take precedence.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

