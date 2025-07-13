bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get a $150 Bonus for PSG vs Chelsea in the Club World Cup Final

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $150 in bonuses, win or lose, ahead of Chelsea & PSG's World Cup Final at 3pm ET this Sunday (07/13).

Sportsbooks have cast aside Chelsea's recent history of giant-slaying going into this Sunday's final of the 2025 Club World Cup, giving Paris Saint-Germain extremely pricey odds and marking the opposing Blues as a steep underdog. Will Chelsea's betting picks pay off with a jackpot?

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Club World Cup speculators can claim this weekend's bonus code offer from bet365 if currently living in the legal U.S. sports betting states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow these steps to claim the bet365 registration bonus deal:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or simply bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Sign up for your own account with the bonus code GOALBET Place a deposit of $10 or more for either bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

Those sign-ups who pick the safety net bonus offer will have stakes matched up to $1000 in bonuses if their first bet loses. If the bet wins, users get the profits from the win, and keep their deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on this weekend?

The bet365 sportsbook bonus code GOALBET offers instant house funds for betting on the biggest club soccer event on U.S. soil in decades, a world championship tussle between PSG and Chelsea.

Somewhere, the organizers of the Club World Cup are looking at this weekend's betting odds, and wondering what went wrong. 2025's gala was designed to give teams of Africa, the Americas, and the Middle East maximum thrills and opportunities, while still producing a final of two deserving teams from soccer's dominant continent of Europe. That all happened, and yet, this Sunday's finale is not perceived as a clash of titans. It's a David vs Goliath matchup … and the EFL is a huge underdog.

Paris Saint-Germain is a (-167) bet365 favorite to conquer Chelsea without a tiebreaker in the 2025 Club World Cup Final, aired at 3 p.m. Eastern Time this Sunday on TBS and DAZN. PSG's scoring stats of 10 tallies against 0 goals surrendered in the playoff round is unmatched by Chelsea, and every other hopeful that could be facing PSG. The Parisians have (-344) odds to lift the trophy.

Chelsea's supporters would say there's nothing unexpected in Sunday's lopsided odds. They're used to seeing the Blues be counted out in championship scenarios. The important point is that Chelsea has outplayed its gambling lines with frightening regularity in title-game scenarios over the last few seasons. Cole Palmer and the Blues were discounted as futures picks before reaching the final.

Paris has furthered its football dynasty without having to play an English club since May 7, when PSG outlasted Arsenal in the back-leg of the Champions League semi-finals. Those who believe a Premiership stalwart could have fared better than Inter Milan against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Final will get to see Ousmane Dembele's squad in summer's championship tilts against the Blues this Sunday, and Tottenham Hotspur in the Super Cup Final a month from now.

It's Chelsea, not Tottenham, that gets to try to surprise Paris Saint-Germain with Premier League quality this weekend. Palmer, whose boot has come alive in the medal round, leads the underdogs with (+225) player-prop odds to score. Dembele's prop bet to tally is a far steeper wager at (+100).

PSG is vying for "quadruple" Ligue 1, French Cup, Champions League, and Club World Cup titles. There's a wager that's time has already passed … but the massive payoff may come on Sunday.

