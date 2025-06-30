bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Betting Bonuses for Inter Milan vs Fluminense

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers £150 in bet and get bonuses with Inter Milan playing in the Club World Cup today.

There's bound to be stingy tactics in today's Round-of-16 clash between Inter Milan and Fluminense, but that doesn't mean there's no intrigue in the matchup. Scroll down for the latest bet365 odds.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

You can claim bet365 bonuses if you live in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Take a minute for the steps below to get bet365's promo code offer:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for a new account using bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of at least $10 for either offer Your first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds are available for seven days.

Using the safety net offer, if your first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits from your win, and keep the original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code offers a boosted legal stake for bets on today's Club World Cup knock-out action. Is it time for a pick on favored Inter, or a wager on one of South America's dogged sides?

Inter Milan has a chance to get its reputation back this summer, but it's got to involve more than laboring to beat teams like Urawa Red Diamonds in the Group Stage. The Italian stronghold must get to the Club World Cup quarter-finals and make noise against Europe's elites. In the way is Fluminense in tonight's knockout bout on DAZN at 3 p.m. EST.

Inter boasts (-138) odds to win without a tiebreaker in a match with only (+115) odds on outcomes of Over (2.5) total goals, thanks to the tournament's South American sides like Fluminense proving just as defensively stingy as the big-shots from overseas. Inter Milan's veteran striker Lautaro Martinez leads with (+137) odds to bag at least one goal in the fixture against Fluzão.

Fluminense benefited from the 2025 Club World Cup draw to qualify out of Group F. Round 1 was a favorable time to meet Borussia Dortmund in a 0-0 deadlock. Brazil's team couldn't do better than 0-0 against the Mamelodi Sundowns, but snuck a 4-2 win over Urawa in the meanwhile. Fluminense has only (+6500) odds to win the tourney's title, while Inter Milan is garnering better than (+2000) in the same bet365 futures market, good for sixth rank in betting action to lift the championship trophy.

Temperatures will be bearable at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. There's also a chance of rain. If the ball speeds up, will Inter Milan be haunted by memories of the chaotic Champions League loss? The stolid underdogs from Fluminense may be hoping for a slow pitch too. Prop lines on "Both Teams to Score" are cautious at (+105) on "Yes" and better than (-130) on a "No" proposition.

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

