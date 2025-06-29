bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for USMNT and Bayern Munich

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $150 in bonuses with USMNT battling with Costa Rica and Bayern Munich in action in the Club World Cup.

The USMNT faces an old enemy in the Gold Cup quarterfinals, and bet365 is here all those feeling a touch patriotic today.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

More U.S. states are legalizing sports betting than ever before. Soccer fans can grab a bonus code offer from bet365 if within the states of AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Here’s how to claim the bet365 promo code offer:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for an account using the bonus code GOALBET Make a deposit of $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net requires a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 wager to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

If it happens that you lose your first bet, registering clients who've chosen the safety net offer from bet365 will have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. Should your first investment score with a win, you earn the winning payoff, and keep your first investment. .

What can you use your bet365 bonus on this weekend?

The bet365 bonus code can be used to pick winning bets on the Club World Cup and CONCACAF Gold Cup this weekend. Read ahead for the latest odds on PSG, Inter Miami, and the USMNT.

Major League Soccer might not be ready for this, but it's happening anyway. Inter Miami will face the toughest opponent and the hardest scenario of any MLS club in the league's history when the Herons take the pitch against Paris Saint-Germain, the champions of Europe in 2024-25, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on DAZN at noon EST Sunday. PSG has a (-500) moneyline to win and advance.

Wait, why only (-500) odds on the Parisians, and why is Miami bright pink getting a dark horse's (+1600) line to win instead? It's not as if Sunday's elimination match is part of the Group Stage that produced laughable outcomes like "Dortmund 4, Mamelodi 3." Bookmakers still aren't sure how seriously some of Europe's sides are taking the CWC. They've left the door open to an upset.

PSG is 1-0-1 against the Americas in the event so far, showing that Ousmane Dembele's squad isn't impervious to weird results in summer. PSG's 0-1 loss to Botafogo in Round 2 was embarrassing for a club that blew away Inter Milan 5-0 to win the Champions League Final. It wasn't close to the most stunning outcome of Group Stage, but it dropped PSG's (+300) odds to win gold closer to Man City's.

Lionel Messi's (+140) odds to score or assist against PSG are also nice to see. Miami's fine effort in the Group Stage showed that the Herons have more to offer than one great striker about to play against his former team. But it helps that Messi is motivated to go all-out for another 90:00+ following a round-robin in which #10 and other superstars played more than anticipated.

Dembele leads PSG's prop bets at (-175) odds to tally, and (-350) odds to get on the scoresheet.

Those who want the CWC to succeed in the USA should hold their noses, and cheer for Europe's favorites. If Bayern and PSG lose to Flamengo and Miami respectively, you'll be "Heron" for weeks about how UEFA's stars phoned-in the event, and let inflated plastic animals slip through. Bayern has partly skeptical (-150) odds to win and eliminate Flamengo of Brazil on DAZN at 4 p.m. EST.

The USMNT follows a 3-0-0 performance in the Gold Cup's Group Stage with a quarter-final contest against Costa Rica on FOX at 7 p.m. EST Sunday. Back in 2016, Los Ticos whipped the USMNT 4-0, prompting Brian Sciaretta to brand the Yanks "outclassed, outworked, and blown off the field." It's safe to say the program has grown up since then, given USMNT's (-175) moneyline odds to win.

