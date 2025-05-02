bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for United, Villa, and San Diego F.C.

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers newcomers $150 in bonuses, ahead of this weekend's packed soccer schedule, with Man Utd and Barcelona.

Aston Villa is a pricier favorite's bet than second-place Arsenal on this weekend's Premier League betting board. Scroll down to find out how the EPL table is impacting the sportsbook markets.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

The Vancouver Whitecaps conquered Lionel Messi's team with ease, leading to thin odds on Canada's best team against an underdog from Dallas. But an expansion brand could steal the show in MLS.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Today's bet365 bonus is available to legal soccer bettors who live in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Here’s how you can claim your bet365 promo:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Sign up for an account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit a sum of $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

With bet365's safety net offer, if the first bet loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the profits from the win, and keep the original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code may be used to bet on a massive slate of domestic league soccer in Europe this weekend, and a dose of prime-time bonus action from North America on Saturday night.

Each of this Friday's opponents in the English Premier League have had a disappointing season. Regretfully for Wolverhampton, host Manchester City's "disappointing" cycle has still produced over 60 league points, soaring over the Wanderers' 12-5-17 record. The Sky Blues are (-255) bet365 favorites to beat Wolves on NBC Peacock at 3 p.m. EST.

England's Aston Villa and Arsenal F.C. headline Saturday's pairings in the EPL, Villa hosting Fulham at 7:30 a.m. EST on USA. Arsenal welcomes Bournemouth on NBC Peacock at 12:30 p.m. EST.

Newcomers to bet365 sportsbook may be asking why Aston Villa's odds to win are more expensive than wagers on the second-place Gunners to devour the Cherries. The Gunners are well ahead of the Villains, who aren't assured of any continental berth in 2025-26 just yet. But soccer's oddsmakers have to think like GMs and coaches in addition to judging every squad's talent.

Villa is desperate for more league points, giving Fulham a potentially tougher road trip than Bournemouth. Arsenal's league form has been lacking as the club takes on PSG.

This Sunday's EPL slate comes with a pair of strange betting lines. Brentford is a burly (-150) pick to beat struggling Man United on NBC Peacock at 9 a.m. EST, the kind of odds that supporters just don't see very often. In a bout at Stamford Bridge, the EPL's clinched champions from Liverpool have a meek underdog's line to beat Chelsea. The Reds will likely be resting many starting-11 players on NBC Peacock at 11:30 a.m., but Liverpool's icon Mohamed Salah is reported to be suiting up.

Barcelona could be said to top Spain's markets at 3 p.m. EST this Saturday, but FCB is nearly a four-digit moneyline pick over Valladolid in a mismatch telecast on Paramount. There's more to find in Real Madrid's rumble with Celta Vigo, on the ESPN network this Sunday at 8 a.m. EST, on which bet365 has a lively O/U (3.5) goals market. Inter Milan is a runaway pick over Verona in Paramount's Serie A action this Sunday at 2:45 p.m. EST.

Prime time viewers will enjoy a "Lucky 13" Saturday of over a dozen MLS matches in the United States and Canada. The Vancouver Whitecaps stunned Inter Miami 5-2 on aggregate goals to go to the CONCACAF Champions Cup finals, helping the Whitecaps draw (-165) odds to vanquish Real Salt Lake at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time, set to be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the astounding new "Snapdragons" of San Diego F.C. in a Saturday kickoff 15 minutes earlier against F.C. Dallas, with San Diego favored at minus-odds to win.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer.

bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer.

