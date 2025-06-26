bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET Get $150 in Bonuses for Real Madrid-Salzburg at the Club World Cup

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET, offers $150 in bonuses with Real Madrid meeting Salzburg tonight at 9:00pm EDT in the Club World Cup.

It's been said the Club World Cup's European teams don't care who wins the event. Kylian Mbappé would beg to differ, fighting through a hospital visit to make a probable appearance by Round 3 of Group Stage tonight. Scroll down for the latest bet365 sportsbook odds on Les Bleus' linchpin.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

Score sports bonuses at sign up with the bet365 promo code

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

This weekend's bet365 bonus is available to Club World Cup speculators who live in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Take a minute for the steps below to get bet365's promo code offer:

Select up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Sign up for your account using bonus code GOALBET Deposit a sum of at least $10 for either bonus offer Your first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. The bonus funds are available for seven days.

With the safety net offer, if your first gamble happens to lose, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your pick wins, you get the bettor's payoff, and keep your original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

Your bet365 bonus code offers a bonus stake for betting on tonight's Club World Cup action, including a Saudi team's tense bid at qualification, and Real Madrid's superstar potentially back on the pitch.

Gamblers know to pay attention to the Group Stage table when the third round of an international event comes to pass. At the 2025 Club World Cup, such concerns are amplified in the odds and in the tournament's atmosphere. Some underdogs are lively, some are downtrodden. Some great teams are phoning it in, others are playing fine football. Knowing the difference means winning your picks.

For instance, Gold Cup guest Saudi Arabia is unlikely to knock out Mexico, but Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League has a (-210) moneyline to conquer Pachuca of Liga on DAZN at 9 p.m. EST tonight, due to the teams' disparate circumstances in Round 3. Al-Hilal can still reach the Round of 16 with a win.

Pachuca stands without points after a nightmare draw of Real Madrid and RB Salzburg. Marcos Leonardo of Al-Hilal is a leading (-110) bet to score in Saudi Arabia and Mexico's meet, with Abdullah Al Hamddan at (+150). Their teammate Malcom is - wait for it - in the middle with (+140) odds.

Group H's main event of the evening occurs when Real Madrid and RB Salzburg vie for first place. Lopsided gambling lines have Real Madrid at (-420) odds to win the simultaneous DAZN kickoff. It's got a lot to do with Kylian Mbappé, who has recovered from stomach woes that compelled a hospital visit on the event's first week. Real's linchpin is back, with (-175) prop odds to score a goal tonight.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only.

New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only.

