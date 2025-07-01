bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Real Madrid-Juventus in the Club World Cup

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers $150 in bonuses with Real Madrid and Juventus meeting at 3:00pm EDT in Miami.

The bet365 bonus code sets you up to wager and win with bet365 on today's matchup of two UEFA powerhouses, Real Madrid of Spain and Juventus of Italy, in the Club World Cup's Round of 16.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Club World Cup speculators can claim today's bet365's bonus offer if they currently reside in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the steps below to get your bet365 promo code offer:

Choose up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for your new account using bonus code GOALBET Deposit a sum of at least $10 for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

If it happens that you lose your first bet, registering clients who've chosen the safety net offer from bet365 will have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. Should your first investment score with a win, you earn the winning payoff, and keep your first investment.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

If Juventus' final Group Stage game against Man City was a rehearsal for battles to come, the band still needs some tuning. City crushed Juve 5-2 following a sloppy effort that included an own-goal for the Serie A side, relegating Igor Tudor's squad to a not-so-teachable moment in which Juve is a secondary qualifier for the Round of 16, and faces (+475) underdog odds versus Real Madrid.

Los Blancos and La Vecchia Signora kick off at Hard Rock Stadium on DAZN at 3 p.m. EST today. Real had Group Stage hiccups of its own, drawing 1-1 with Al-Hilal in Round 1, and having its back line gutted by indiscipline when Raúl Asencio took a red card early in Round 2's contest against Pachuca. But the promising (-150) odds on La Liga's side to win reflect how Los Blancos have developed better form as the event goes on, scoring six total times in two straight victories.

Real Madrid's (+500) championship odds are getting quite a bit of action going into the Round of 16, and Juventus might even see a slight uptick in bet365's futures markets in Hard Rock's pregame, as speculators glance at the bracket and see the path today's winner can take to the Club World Cup semi-finals. Dortmund and Monterrey's winner won't make a crushing rival in the quarter-final contest, given that the Bundesliga club has largely been a let-down on its trip to the USA.

Lively goal-total betting at O/U (2.5) (-120) implies that Real could send Kylian Mbappe and others forward without the football, the kind of pressure that's been seen as Serie A's weak spot since PSG blew Inter Milan away with a chaotic style. What we've seen from top European brands at 2025's event, however, is a more relaxed tactical form. Mbappe leads prop bets to score at (-120) odds.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

