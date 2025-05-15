bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for Nuggets-Thunder Game 6 in the Mile High City

Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets made a lot of yapping mouths go quiet with a 44-point night in Game 5 of a series against the Thunder. He isn't the only cager who looks fresher than advertised.

Oklahoma City may well defeat Denver in the NBA's Western Conference semifinals. In fact, the #1 seed OKC Thunder could knock out the Nuggets as early as this evening, when the clubs meet for a potential elimination game in the Mile High City. But at long last, the Denver Nuggets have earned the respect of bookmakers. Game 6's odds signify a halt to the inflated markets on top NBA seeds.

OKC is a four-point favorite on the spread for Game 6 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, in a contest aired on TNT and TruTV. More significantly, the Thunder are drawing less than (-200) favorite's odds to prevail and win the series 4-2. Gamblers at bet365 sportsbook are too impressed with Denver's superstar to let the odds turn lopsided. Nikola Jokić's demise has been greatly exaggerated.

The Joker is soaring in player-prop betting odds for the Thunder-Nuggets series once again, giving bet365 no choice but to raise his numbers following a 44-point double-double in Game 5, a contest in which Denver held leads until late in the final quarter. Jokić's performance in Tuesday's playoff game should silence the chatter that the Nuggets' linchpin was wearing down or bothered by bruises.

Jokić's latest watershed was part of a trend that would have crushed the sportsbook's point total handicapping for Denver and OKC, if the last game's total hadn't been set too high at 221+ points to begin with. NBA Western Conference reporters, thirsty for any kind of breaking news on the series, have had everyone from Jokić of Denver to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of OKC supposedly "doubtful" with injury problems. Gilgeous-Alexander was healthy enough to score 31 points on Tuesday. In truth, both teams' starting lineups are remarkably healthy as of late in Round 2.

Oklahoma City's comeback win was the latest in a slew of breathless NBA finishes this postseason. But it was the thunderous crowd in OKC that helped keep Denver from holding onto a lead, and taking its own 3-2 edge in the series. If OKC goes into the fourth quarter trailing tonight's hosts again, there won't be any ear-splitting momentum to ride for a comeback, even if buckets fall. Sportsbook users should expect bet365's live bets to change very rapidly if OKC sputters.

Gilgeous-Alexander began to clearly surpass Jokić's prop bet prices as of 24 hours before tonight's Game 6, earning (-135) bet365 odds to score 30+ points while The Joker laughs about his (+100) line to reach the same mark. Jalen Williams, who gave OKC the lead on a dramatic trey with 1:19 left in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, is a promising (-155) bet365 sportsbook pick to score 20+ points.

