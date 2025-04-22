bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for the NBA Playoffs, Lebron James & the Lakers!

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers new sportsbook users $150 in sign-up bonuses, ahead of the NBA's ongoing conference quarterfinals.

Lebron James was frustrated in Game 1 as the Minnesota Timberwolves took a 1-0 series lead over the L.A. Lakers. A different Lakers superstar leads the prop betting odds for tonight's Game 2.

bet365 are right there with players getting ready for the NBA Playoffs.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

The bet365 bonus offer is now available AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Utilize these easy steps to claim your bet365 sign-up deal:

Choose up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or simply bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Sign up for your account using the bonus code GOALBET Place a deposit of of $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

With the safety net offer, if your first gamble loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, then you get the profits from the win, and keep your original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code may be used to wager on the NBA's ongoing playoff battles, including tonight's best-of-seven series rematches in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, and Oklahoma City.

Roster depth has been the story of Round 1 in the NBA playoffs. Luca Doncic, James Harden, and Giannis "The Greek Freak" Antetokounmpo are just three of the superstars who had massive Game 1 performances, yet saw their teams fall to an 0-1 series deficit against clubs with more firepower off the bench. Doncic and his teammate Lebron James are down 0-1 going into tonight's nightcap.

With irony, a #4 versus #5 conference quarterfinal is drawing more lopsided odds than matchups pitting high and low seeds on hardcourt. Indiana is a five-point favorite over Milwaukee for Game 2 of the Pacers-Bucks series tonight, with the Bucks still laboring to recover from PG Damien Lillard's late-season injury. Indiana prevailed by the final score of 117-98 in Game 1 despite a 30+ point double-double from Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee's odds could improve if the practice report goes out fast enough. Lillard is poised to return at some point in the series' first few games, which could replenish the Bucks' dynamic offense from midseason. Five of the Bally Sports channels will simulcast Pacers-Bucks starting at 7 p.m. EST.

The #1 seed OKC Thunder's series with the Memphis Grizzlies could become the most lopsided sweep in Round 1's recent history. Oklahoma City set a new NBA record for Game 1 margin-of-victory with a 131-80 demolition of the Grizzlies to begin the 2024-25 postseason. Tonight's tipoff carries a 14-point spread in favor of OKC, broadcast on TNT beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Minnesota's opening win over Los Angeles was the biggest surprise of any Game 1. The #6 Western Conference seed shocked LeBron and the homestanding Lakers with a 117-85 victory, limiting James to less than 20 points. The upstart Timberwolves could take over the series with another win in tonight's Game 2, set to begin at 10 p.m. EST on TNT and Bally Sports.

Las Vegas remains more impressed by beaches than wolves. The Lakers are moneyline favorites to bounce back with a Game 2 victory. But it's not Lebron who's anticipated to lead the scoring charge. Doncic, the Serbian sharpshooter in SoCal, has drawn epic (-390) odds to score 25+ points.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

