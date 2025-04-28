bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for the NBA Playoff Showdowns!

Monday's bet365 bonus code GOALBET gives players $150 in bonuses, potential stake for betting on tonight's NBA playoff games in Miami and Oakland.

The NBA's two playoff games tonight are predicted to be low-scoring. That doesn't mean that the superstars won't shine, or that at least one low-seeded team isn't making noise in Round 1.

Receive with $150 in registration bonuses, win or lose, when you gamble $5 or more with the new promo code GOALBET

Get up to $1,000 first bet safety net using bet365's latest promo code GOALBET

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

The newest bet365 bonus code is usable in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, and VA.

Follow the easy process below to claim your bet365 sign-up deal:

Choose up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or simply bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer

Register for your new account using the bonus code GOALBET

Make a deposit of at least $10 for either offer

The "first bet safety net" requires a cash wager of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify.

Your bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

For those who choose the safety net offer, if your first gamble loses, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If you win,you get the profits from the win, and keep your original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used to pick basketball wagers in either playoff game tonight, Cleveland's bid to clinch in Miami, or Golden State's chance to put Houston on the brink.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors march into tonight's Game 4 tipoff at 10 p.m. EST having taken a 2-1 lead in their opening round playoff series. Golden State produced a 103-94 Game 3 triumph, lit up by a 35-point fourth frame for the Warriors. Curry is in rare form, scoring 87 points in the first three games of the series after leading Oakland through the 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament. TNT has tonight's broadcast from Chase Center in NorCal.

Houston and Golden State's encounter is getting special odds at the sportsbook, in which the main markets include a five-point spread in favor of Curry's home team, paired with a subterranean O/U (201.5) point total betting line. In a 2-1 series with such tough defense, a point spread would be apt to tighten to merely a couple of points. But the Rockets simply can't shoot against Golden State's zone defending, or dunk over 7'0" Quinten Post. Houston's FG mark for the series is a horrible 41.3%.

The Miami Heat are handing brooms to Cleveland for the sweeping. Miami's first home game of Round 1 was a catastrophe, a 124-87 blowout for the #1 seed Cavaliers which broke the record for the Heat's worst postseason loss ever. Tonight's Game 4 tipoff, preceding the Warriors and Rockets with a 7:30 p.m. EST start, may get Cleveland to Round 2 almost as fast as the OKC Thunder got there.

There are conflicting reports on the TV broadcasts of tonight's Miami-Cleveland tilt, though NBA fans will have more than one streaming option. What's less mysterious is the Cavaliers' status as bet365's favorite to ice the Heat again and claim a 4-0 sweep. In fact, Cleveland's (-9) spread would probably be a number in double-digits if Darius Garland wasn't missing from the Cavaliers' backcourt.

Player proposition bets for tonight's action create a weird dynamic. There are more superstars going toe-to-toe in the Rockets-Warriors playoff series than in the Cavaliers-Heat series. In fact, the Cavs would be activating the day-to-day injury cases like Garland if the Miami series wasn't an excuse for coach Kenny Atkinson to rest his key starters. Yet, each Western Conference cager's betting lines are lacking the heights they might normally reach, due to the sportsbook's tiny Rockets-Warriors total.

Donovan Mitchell of Cleveland has better than (-400) odds to score 20+ points in this evening's early contest. Tyler Herro, the Miami guard who spoke brashly after Game 3's debacle, stands at better than (-300) odds to do the same. But in the late game's prop bets, Curry is the only performer whose numbers rival those odds. Curry's teammate Jimmy "Buckets" Butler is hampered by an injury.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

* The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.