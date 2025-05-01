bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for Man Utd-Bilbao, & Spurs-Bodo/Glimt!

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers $150 in bonuses for today's European soccer action, as Man United and Spurs strive for a final.

The Vancouver Whitecaps clobbered Inter Miami 5-1 in one of the year's most stunning aggregate results on either side of the pond. Keep reading for all of today's European soccer action, with two semi-finals and a Premier League meeting on the way.

Claim $150 in bonuses, win or lose, upon wagering $5 or more with promo code GOALBET

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Legal soccer gamblers may claim bet365's bonus offers if they are currently living in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the steps listed below to claim a bet365 promo code offer:

Pick up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for a new account using the bonus code GOALBET Produce a deposit sum of at least $10 for either sports bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

In case you lose your first wager, choosing the safety net offer from bet365 means that the sportsbook matches your stake (up to $1,000) in sports betting bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the bettor's payoff, and keep your original stake.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can help you wager on several continental games occurring in North America and Europe. But don't dare overlook Nottingham Forest's emotional quest in the Premier League.

Nottingham's got a league brawl with Brentford that will produce an outcome and awarded points. The suspense will be thick enough to drink, especially with tight bettor's forecasts drawn on the 2:30 p.m. EST contest.

Forest is on the cusp of a great achievement. The Tricky Trees can vault ahead of all but two teams on the Premier League table with a victory over the Bees on USA Network. Nottingham Forest is blessed with what looks like winnable dates down the EPL's home stretch, the FA Cup no longer taxing the lineup through upcoming fixtures with sides like West Ham and Leicester. First, though, Forest must defend City Ground versus Brentford, a tough underdog at (+250) odds.

Brentford's sportsbook action may pick up as this morning's speculators peer at recent match reports. The Bees have played three impressive games in a row, coming off a 4-2 triumph against Brighton led by a brace from winger Bryan Mbeumo. Previously, GK Mark Flekken needed only seven total saves while the Bees somehow took a point each from dates with Chelsea and Arsenal. Forest's foremost worry is that Brentford isn't playing like a club that's stuck with 46 points and nowhere to go.

Man United could also be a popular pick today, with rare underdog's odds for an opening Europa League tie on a road trip to Athletic Club. It's not as if bet365's oddsmakers can gripe about a dull continental bid by the Red Devils. United's comeback over Lyon in the quarter-finals was an instant Old Trafford classic. But the Leones present an unfamiliar semi-final foe, having not fallen to anyone but Real since March 3. Bruno Fernandes is MUFC's only man with better than (+400) odds to tally. Paramount and YouTube TV share a broadcast from Bilbao, Spain poised to kick off at 3 p.m. EST.

Tottenham has brighter odds in today's simultaneous semi-final tie with Bodø/Glimt. The Lilywhites contrasted the Red Devils' wild form in Europa League quarter-finals, warring in a tight aggregate goals battle with Eintracht Frankfurt. In offering Spurs at (-350) and shorter odds, bookmakers are counting on the fact that Bodø/Glimt's never beaten a top-level EFL team outside friendlies. Dominic Solanke of Spurs is rivaling Richarlison in bet365 prop bets to score in another Paramount event.

Chelsea hasn't drawn quite the same betting action to take a lead on Djurgården in today's UEFA Conference League semi-finals, though the Blues will visit a team with a mediocre record in Norway's league and UEFA's third division alike. Chelsea is dealing with a busy injury list that includes Malo Gusto next to fellow back-liner Reese James. Paramount has the action at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

