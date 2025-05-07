bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Sports Bonuses for Knicks-Celtics, Round 2, NBA Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are filled with Cinderella stories. Tonight's underdogs New York and Denver hold 1-0 series leads. Will it be the Boston Celtics, the OKC Thunder, or both to roar back in revenge?

The bet365 bonus code can be used to bet on either of tonight's conference semifinal games, including the Boston Celtics hosting the New York Knicks, and another Game 2 between OKC and Denver.

Were the NBA playoffs supposed to be an easy romp for high seeds? If so, that trend is out-of-date as of 2025. Round 2 began with both #1 conference seeds falling to underdog rivals. What's more, the New York Knicks shocked the Boston Celtics with a comeback that befuddled Charles Barkley.

Barkley was among the TV analysts who buried the Knicks at halftime of Game 1. "They can't beat Boston four times performing this way," Barkley said, complaining about the Knicks' switch-based defense that left Jayson Tatum of the Celtics matched up with pedestrian guards. But whatever happened at halftime, the Knicks "switched" the light bulb on in the second half of Monday's protracted battle in Beantown, winning 108-105 in overtime to take the early series lead.

Sportsbooks are staring at a Round 2 in which none of the top seeds are leading. Rather than adjust, Las Vegas has doubled-down on NBA favorites this Hump Day. Boston's tip off with New York at 7 p.m. Eastern Time has garnered a (-10) spread in favor of Tatum and the trailing Celtics. Given that Game 2's totals line won't surpass 211.5, it seems bet365 thinks the Knicks will be capped at 100.

Game 2 from TD Garden will be aired on TNT, Max, and Sling TV. Tatum is the game's most popular point-scoring prop bet by far, threatening to close in on (+100) odds to score 30+ points tonight.

Are the Thunder getting an even wider gambling line to nullify the Nuggets in tonight's late game? You bet. Oklahoma City is a (-500) "parlay only" wager to defeat the Denver Nuggets on TNT at 9:30 p.m. Eastern, and thus level the series at one victory apiece before traveling to the Mile High City.

Analysts don't think Nikola Jokić can keep up his Game 1 pace in a long conference semifinal series, and they're probably right. Jokić was just spectacular in the Nuggets' debut effort against OKC, producing the output of several players by himself in a 121-119 OT triumph. The Joker became the first player in league postseason history to record 40+ points, 20+ rebounds, five-plus assists and multiple blocks in one setting. But he's also an underdog prop bet to score 30+ again in Game 2.

Denver Nuggets bettors will count on the Nugs having more going for them than just Nikola. OKC should be fielding more criticism of its own defense after giving up more than 70 points to visiting Denver in Game 1's second half alone. The bet365 sportsbook totals line for Game 2 exceeds 230 points, a clue that sportsbooks worry about OKC's guarding in spite of the big point spread.

High over-and-under totals at the sportsbook often signify an easy favorite's win. Tonight, the high O/U line for a Thunder-Nuggets rematch may conversely herald more chaos on the court in OKC.

