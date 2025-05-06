bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for Inter Milan vs Barcelona - Champions League Semis

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers $150 in bonuses, ahead of today's Champions League semi-final back leg pitting Barcelona against Inter Milan.

Barcelona may or may not boast the services of one Mr. Lewandowski in its back leg with Inter Milan today. But even if Barca's top striker is ailing, sportsbooks are casting FCB as the favorite to win.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Those who want to wager on the Champions League semi-finals can claim today's bet365's bonus offer if they currently reside in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Go with these easy steps to get a bet365 promo code offer:

Select from offers up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get a $150 bonus offer Register for a bet365 sportsbook account using the bonus code GOALMAX Deposit an amount of at least $10 for either sportsbook bonus offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

If it happens that you lose your first bet, registering clients who've chosen the safety net offer from bet365 will have the sportsbook match their stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. Should your first investment score with a win, you earn the winning payoff, and keep your first investment. .

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can be used to pick winning bets on today's Champions League semi-final back leg in Milan, or to select from a sea of underdog "minnows" in tonight's U.S. Open Cup.

Inter Milan keeps getting underdog odds in the Champions League's showdowns, and the Italian club with the iron back line just keeps outplaying them. Inter waged a corker with Barca on rival turf to draw the match at 3-3, and produce a level aggregate score for the round's finale in Milan today.

Wouldn't you know, Barcelona is favored on the moneyline again in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals. FCB opened with moneylines shorter than (+125) that threatened to shrink with heavy betting action at bet365 sportsbook, even though Inter Milan's opening leg effort showed that Italy's side does not necessarily need a low-scoring defensive game to work its magic.

Inter Milan and Barcelona's rubber match will begin at 3 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount. One betting line that isn't likely to rise by the time the bout begins is the goal total, but that's because it's already an eye-popping market for a critical Champions League date with keepers and defenders of the caliber viewers will see on the pitch in Milan. So many gamblers are betting on a high-scoring back leg that bet365's comparable two-way odds stand on an O/U (3.5) line instead of O/U (2.5).

Such speculators may want to consider how irregular a 3-3 outcome is in the grand scheme of Inter Milan football. Inter arrives having posted clean-sheets in three straight Serie A wins, having only allowed more than one goal in a single UCL match this cycle, the back leg of its aggregate Real Madrid triumph. Inter's goalkeeper Yann Sommer, not to be confused with the composer Jan Hammer, led I Nerazzurri to a 1-0 triumph over Arsenal in the Group Stage last fall.

Sommer is a pricey prop bet to make a ton of back-leg saves, which isn't good news for the underdogs. But the heroics of Milan's strikers from the away-leg have not gone unnoticed in Las Vegas. Marcus Thuram, who stunned FCB with an immediate goal last Wednesday, is a (+210) prop wager to score today. It's a downer, though, that teammate Denzel Dumfries is at (+640) after his front-leg brace.

Barcelona's bettors - and those who pick the "over" on a sky-high line - will count on FCB's attacking being even more indomitable than it's been through much of spring. There's a possibility that striker Robert Lewandowski will return from an injury to perform for Barca in today's deciding leg, which has inspired coin-flip odds on Poland's superstar to score at least once in Milan. However, should Lewandowski be unable to go, there's no refund from the sportsbook for a missing player.

The U.S. Open Cup Round-of-32 begins after the Champions League semis, a handy palette-cleanser for bet365 users caught between spellbinding outcomes in Milan today and Paris tomorrow. MLS teams Charlotte F.C. and D.C. United kick off at 7 p.m. EST as heavy favorites against the USL Championship representatives North Carolina F.C. and the Charleston Battery respectively.

Paramount's network will air both matches, followed by the favored Portland Timbers on a road trip to face the Tacoma Defiance of MLS Next Pro at 10 p.m. EST, and the USL Championship's Colorado Switchbacks hosting the New York Red Bulls at 10:30 p.m. EST. New York is coming off a 4-1 loss to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, and may opt to take out its frustrations on a lower-ranked team.

More info on bet365’s bonus offers

bet365 promo offer Bet $5 or more, get $150 in sports bonuses bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, NJ, IA, IL, KY, IN, LA, NC, VA, PA, TN, OH only. Bet $5 and Get $150 in Sports Bonuses at bet365. Registration required. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer via the bet365 app, within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Sports Bonuses will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

bet365 promo offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 promo code Click this link and sign up using the code GOALBET bet365 promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Sports Bonuses if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

