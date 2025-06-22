bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Game 7 of the Thunder and Pacers

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET gives $150 in bonuses, ahead of this Sunday's historic Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.

It was the Indiana Pacers, not the visiting OKC Thunder, who stopped an opposing offense cold in the penultimate game of this year's NBA Finals. Can the Pacers beat the Thunder at their own game again, or will the home-court advantage of Game 7 turn the tide in Oklahoma City's favor?

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to Claim the bet365 bonus code offer

Soccer fans may take advantage of bet365 sportsbook's bonuses if they are currently living in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Follow the process below to claim a bet365 promo code offer:

Choose up to a $1,000 first bet safety net, or bet $5 to get the $150 bonus offer Register for your new account using bonus code GOALBET Deposit a sum of at least $10 for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Bonus funds are available for seven days.

Within the safety net offer, if your first wager happens to lose, bet365 will match your stake (up to $1,000) in bonuses. If your bet wins, you get the promised payoff, and keep your original deposit.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on this weekend?

The bet365 bonus code gives you a jump on competition at the sportsbook, making picks to win on Sunday's scheduled thrill-ride in NBA hoops. Take the Thunder or the Pacers to lift the trophy!

There hasn't been a Game 7 in the NBA Finals since Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers surged back from a 1-3 deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Game 7s in the NBA Finals have featured a scroll of memorable superstars ever since Larry Bird began skirmishing with Magic Johnson and the L.A. Lakers in 1984's finals. Kobe Bryant and Hakeem Olajuwon are just a pair of the legends who have won their Game 7s in the finals, and lifted the NBA's greatest hardware.

Bookmakers will try to tell us who will rise to the occasion in 2025's rubber match between Game 7's host Oklahoma City Thunder and the upstart Indiana Pacers, set to tip off on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern Time this Sunday night. Keep in mind that they've been wrong about the NBA playoffs all spring.

The Thunder are bet365's (-350) favorite to win Game 7, though Indiana's fighting (+8.5) point spread reflects that the pressure on OKC is greater than ever before, given the chance that the NBA's supposedly best team could blow its championship chances against a #4 seed in just 48 minutes. The somewhat tighter odds on Indiana-OKC in Game 7 also come in the context of Thursday's surprisingly one-sided score in favor of the Pacers.

It was the Indiana Pacers’ defense, not the Oklahoma City Thunder’s vaunted interior guarding, that took over the last game in Indianapolis. The press-time restrictions at Goal Betting don't allow for a live weekend tracker on Game 7's opening point-total number of O/U (214.5), but we will see if the line drops like a stone as the previous game's "under" action demanded of the betting lines.

Tyrese Haliburton gutted out a 14-point performance in front of a grateful Indiana throng on Thursday. Haliburton has brave (+375) odds handicapped on scoring a double-double in the finale. Andrew Nembhard is a notable prop for Game 7 after draining early shots to put Indiana ahead in Game 6. For the Oklahoma City Thunder, it is Canadian cager Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who will continue to control the markets, if not all four quarters of the final showdown in OKC.

SGA is getting balanced prop-bet action to score about O/U (33) points, a change from his fantastical player-prop lines earlier in the series brought about by only a 21-point night in Game 6. Still, the star attraction at Paycom Center is among the few NBA cagers who can have a "bad" game and break the 20-point barrier. Gilgeous-Alexander is notably just a (+470) pick to score a Game 7 double-double.

Previous long-odds futures bets on the Indiana Pacers winning an upset title aren't looking bad at all following the shock of seeing the Pacers so rejuvenated. Remember that there can be no more "futures" betting now, at least none that makes sense. Those tickets have been punched.

Good luck with your Game 7 bets, and thanks for reading Goal Betting's NBA coverage in 2024-25.

