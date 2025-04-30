bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for Game 5 NBA Playoffs Timberwolves-Lakers

The bet365 bonus code GOALBET offers $150 in bonuses, ahead of tonight's NBA postseason action featuring Lebron James and Stephen Curry.

NBA legends Lebron James and Stephen Curry will vie to outplay each other again tonight. But not only are they not going head-to-head, just one is favored to win his series and advance to Round 2.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

The bet365 bonus code can be used to pick winners in two ongoing NBA playoff series tonight, Golden State's visit to Houston, and a late tipoff between the L.A. Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The irony of the L.A. Lakers and Golden State Warriors' plights in the Western Conference is that it was Stephen Curry and the Warriors, not their state rivals from SoCal, which were left for dead not that long ago. Curry's brand of small-ball was thought to be a passing fad as late as 2023-24, while Los Angeles appeared to have a perfect plan cooked up for Lebron's third act in the NBA Finals.

Flash-forward to tonight's playoff dates, and it's the Warriors who've emerged from the NBA Play-In Tournament as - wouldn't you know - the Golden State's top contender for a crown. The Warriors, who were not favored as a #7 conference seed against the powerful #2 seeded Houston Rockets, outlasted Houston 109-106 on Monday to take a 3-1 stranglehold on the series going into tonight's Game 5.

We're not used to seeing west coast teams in the early game on NBA nights with two tip offs, but somebody has to take the honors. Golden State will try to eliminate Houston at 7:30 p.m. EST, in a game broadcast on TNT. Curry is a cautious prop bet at longer than (+150) bet365 odds to score over 29 points. But the game's critical betting line is Houston's surprising edge on the point spread, an unsubtle hint that analysts are still skeptical of Golden State's zone defense after all these years.

Los Angeles looks even shinier in the NBA's sportsbook odds for tonight. L.A.'s five-point advantage on the spread is more than a home team's advantage would grant them in an all-things-being-equal situation. Minnesota, in spite of its 3-1 series lead following a pair of outstanding fourth quarters, still carries the bettor's stereotype of a #6 conference seed going against #3 seeded Los Angeles.

It's also hard to blame James for L.A.'s final-frame collapse in Game 4. But if it happens again around midnight Eastern Time, the Lakers' plan to reach a championship will be kaput.

Game 5 between the Lakers and visiting Timberwolves begins at 10 p.m. EST tonight, also broadcast on TNT. Luka Dončić, not his even more iconic L.A. teammate, leads prop bets on 30+ point outings.

