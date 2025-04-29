bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET | Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonuses for Clippers-Nuggets Game 5 - NBA Playoffs

Today's bet365 bonus code GOALBET gives basketball fans $150 in bonuses for four NBA playoff games, including three potential clinchers.

Will the Nuggets and Clippers have a Game 5 ending similar to their last denouement? That might not be possible, even in the digital age. Scroll on for a primer on the photo-finish series out west.

What can you use your bet365 bonus on today?

The bet365 bonus code can help you place wagers on today's quartet of clashes on NBA hardwood, including three potential Round 1 elimination games as favorites try to clinch and advance.

It's going to be a packed night of NBA playoff action, even though two #1 seeds' 4-0 series sweeps are already in the books. The Indiana Pacers will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks on NBA TV and Fubo at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, hoping to clinch a 4-1 series victory in the night's first battle. Myles Turner and the Pacers embarrassed the Bucks 129-103 in Milwaukee on Sunday, to push the #5 seeds to the brink in today's Game 5. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo leads player-prop bets as usual.

The New York Knicks can eliminate the Detroit Pistons with a win on home court. New York has been good and lucky, and perhaps not in that order, netting a pair of victories over Detroit's upstart lineup by a total of three points in breathless Game 3 and Game 4 contests. Sportsbook odds are casting New York as a powerful five-point favorite in tonight's Game 5, nearly certain that Detroit will finally show its inexperience. But the Pistons might be favored if the Knicks weren't the healthier squad. TNT, Bally Sports, and MSG Network have the call at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Boston is a whopping 11-point spread pick over Orlando for a Game 5 tipoff one hour later, having recovered from Game 3's upset loss to take a 3-1 series lead. The #2 seeded Boston Celtics outlasted Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic 107-98 on Sunday. However, it's ironic that Orlando's long, ugly Game 5 odds at bet365 contrast a tighter series than those with more comparable odds on both teams. OKC and Cleveland have been setting margin-of-victory records against low seeds, but the courageous Magic have chances to bring the series back home, let alone cover ATS tonight.

Don't try to find a tighter NBA postseason series than the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers in Round 1. You won't have any more luck than the home team's timekeeper in Los Angeles.

This evening's Game 5 tilt in the Mile High City has been preceded by three out of four phenomenal finishes. Denver blew a 22-point Game 4 lead to give L.A. the chance to break a last-second deadlock, and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. With the score tied at 99-99, Nikola Jokic launched an inaccurate trey attempt that led to one of the most dramatic photo-finishes in league history, the Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon slamming a dunk for the win milliseconds before the buzzer.

Once again, the hype of a miracle victory has met cold, hard logic from Vegas. Gordon's buzzer-beater masked an otherwise lousy final quarter from Denver in Game 4. That's helped lead to slightly superior betting odds, and a (-1.5) spread, for visiting L.A. in a 10 p.m. EST tipoff on TNT.

